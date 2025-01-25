A viral video titled "Man fits camera in geyser, blackmails woman" has drawn widespread attention on social media after it surfaced on Saturday.

A viral video titled “Man fits camera in geyser, blackmails woman” has drawn widespread attention on social media after it surfaced on Saturday. The footage captured a dramatic scene in Electronics City, Bengaluru, where a group of men confronted and detained a motorist, accusing him of blackmailing a woman using explicit photos and videos.

Initial Accusation: Camera Hidden in Geyser Leads To Viral Video

The incident occurred on Friday night when the motorist was stopped on the road by an agitated crowd. One of the men holding the accused by the collar explained to onlookers, “This person fitted a camera in the geyser at a home and was blackmailing the woman from that house, threatening her with nude videos and pictures.”

The crowd grew increasingly angry as a masked woman in her 20s confirmed the allegations. In a shocking display of moral policing, the group urged the woman to hit the accused with her slippers. She complied as tensions escalated.

Police Intervention and Initial Doubts

The police arrived on the scene after being alerted by the crowd and took the accused man, the woman, and others involved to the local police station. Upon hearing the accusations, officers grew sceptical about the claim that a camera could survive the heat inside a geyser. The accused, meanwhile, denied the allegations, insisting they were false.

Suspecting inconsistencies in the story, the officers decided to separate the individuals for questioning.

The Truth Unveiled: An Affair Revealed By A Viral Video

During private questioning by a woman officer, the woman admitted to fabricating the blackmail story. She revealed that she had voluntarily taken and sent her own explicit photos to the man during an ongoing affair.

When the affair came to light, the woman, in an attempt to protect herself, told her husband and others that she was unaware of how the pictures ended up on the man’s phone. She falsely claimed that he had planted a camera in the geyser and was blackmailing her.

A senior police officer later described the situation as “an affair that spiralled out of control.”

No Complaints Filed, Situation Diffused

Despite the dramatic confrontation and viral attention, the incident concluded without any legal action. The police encouraged the woman to file a formal complaint if she had been wronged, but she refused. Similarly, the man chose not to press charges against the crowd that had detained and humiliated him.

By midnight, all parties involved left the station, and no complaints were registered.

Reflecting on the situation, a senior officer stated, “This was an issue of a personal relationship gone awry, misrepresented as a case of blackmail. Unfortunately, the incident escalated unnecessarily, causing public humiliation and confusion.”