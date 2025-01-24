Morgan Wallen is set to headline the first concert at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Camp Randall Stadium since 1997, kicking off his I’m the Problem 2025 Tour on June 28, 2025. Alongside opening acts Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley, Wallen’s performance marks a major milestone for both the artist and the iconic venue.

On Friday, Wallen revealed the dates for his highly anticipated “I’m the Problem 2025 Tour,” with a performance set for June 28, 2025, at Camp Randall. The concert will feature Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley as opening acts. This tour coincides with the release of Wallen’s upcoming fourth studio album, I’m the Problem, which was also announced on Friday. While the album’s release date remains unconfirmed, the title track dropped on the same day.

A Major Music Event in Wisconsin

A representative from the Madison-based promoter FPC Live confirmed the Camp Randall show following a teaser announcement about the concert reveal on Thursday night.

Wallen’s concert at Camp Randall will occur on the second Saturday of Summerfest in Milwaukee, which is set to be headlined by Megan Thee Stallion at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. This timing will create a major musical rivalry in the state.

Morgan Wallen Career

Despite a temporary setback in 2021 after being filmed using a racial slur — for which he later apologized — Morgan Wallen has continued to rise as one of the most prominent stars in the music industry.

In 2023, Wallen made history by being the first artist to headline two consecutive nights at a Wisconsin stadium — American Family Field — for one of the year’s highest-grossing North American tours. Wallen also secured two of the top 10 albums on the 2024 year-end Billboard 200 chart, One Thing at a Time and Dangerous: The Double Album. His song “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone became the fourth-most popular on the Billboard Hot 100. Wallen was also named Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 Country Music Association Awards.

The Camp Randall performance will be Wallen’s biggest Wisconsin show to date, as the stadium’s seating capacity exceeds 80,000 for University of Wisconsin Badgers football games.

How to Purchase Tickets for Morgan Wallen Camp Randall Concert

Fans eager to attend Morgan Wallen’s June 28 concert at Camp Randall can sign up for presale access on his website, morganwallen.com, through January 28. Tickets will be available for the general public starting at 10 a.m. on January 31 at uwbadgers.com. Ticket prices have not yet been disclosed.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF), which supports youth programs focused on sports and music. MWF previously partnered with Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation to donate $500,000 worth of musical instruments to schools in need across 14 U.S. cities during Wallen’s One Night At A Time tour.

Camp Randall’s Return to Hosting Concerts

Camp Randall Stadium has rarely hosted concerts in its history. Between 1988 and 1997, a handful of major acts, including The Rolling Stones, U2, Pink Floyd, and Genesis, performed there. Since then, no concerts have taken place at the venue. However, recent changes have allowed for the sale of alcohol in general seating areas at the stadium, which had previously been prohibited at concerts. Jason King, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Capital Projects and Operations at the University of Wisconsin Athletics, noted that the ability to sell alcohol was an important factor in bringing concerts back to the stadium.

“For these major stadium shows, to a certain extent, (alcohol sales) is a prerequisite,” King explained. “And for the overall fan experience, it’s a nice amenity to have.”

In October, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour was also announced as part of the 2025 Camp Randall concert schedule, with the band’s July 19 performance quickly selling out. This will be Coldplay’s first Wisconsin concert since 2009 and their debut in Madison.

Wallen’s Upcoming Music and Festivals

Wallen’s new album I’m the Problem is expected to follow the success of his previous releases, Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing at a Time. One Thing at a Time spent a record-breaking 19 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart, the most for a country album, and generated seven No. 1 singles at Country radio.

In addition to the I’m the Problem tour, Wallen will host his inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, in May 2025. The festival, which sold out in less than two hours, will feature headlining performances by Wallen, Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, and HARDY, along with other notable acts such as Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, and Diplo.

A Dominant Force in Country Music

Widely regarded as “country’s dominant superstar” by Stereogum, Wallen has garnered over 3.1 million fans during his One Night At A Time World Tour, which became the highest-grossing tour ever for a country artist. Wallen is entering 2025 with a refreshed setlist, new music, and a massive following. The One Thing at a Time album’s success, including three No. 1 singles on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts, has solidified Wallen’s position as one of the biggest stars in music today.

For more information on tickets and the Morgan Wallen Foundation, visit www.morganwallenfoundation.org and morganwallen.com.

