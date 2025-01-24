Despite receiving praise from international press, the film’s lack of recognition from the Academy is seen as a major blow for both Jolie and Netflix.

Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of opera legend Maria Callas in the biopic Maria has been making waves, but not at the Oscars. Despite her dedication to the role, the Academy has overlooked her performance, leaving the actress reportedly devastated, according to industry insiders.

Maria: Angelina Jolie’s Role as Maria Callas

In Maria, Jolie embodies the iconic opera singer during the final seven days of her life in Paris in 1977. The film delves into Callas’ reflections on her illustrious career, her struggles with vocal decline, and her tumultuous personal relationships. Themes of identity, legacy, and the pressure of fame are central to the narrative.

Jolie dedicated months to mastering the role, even learning to sing, earning her a Golden Globe nomination. However, her efforts were overlooked by the SAG Awards and the Academy, leading to disappointment for both Jolie and the film’s team.

“Angelina Will Be Devastated,” Says Insider

A source close to the Oscars told a publication, “Angelina will be devastated. She put in a lot of effort to promote the film — appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the first time in over a decade, attending the Gotham Awards, and gracing numerous magazine covers.”

The snub has sparked speculation, with some pointing to potential Hollywood politics. Despite receiving praise from international press, the film’s lack of recognition from the Academy is seen as a major blow for both Jolie and Netflix.

Is Hollywood Team Brad?

Adding fuel to the fire, some insiders believe Jolie’s highly publicized split from Brad Pitt may have influenced the industry’s reception of her work. “This just shows that Hollywood is Team Brad,” one source claimed, suggesting that Jolie’s performance may have been overshadowed by personal controversies.

“Hollywood isn’t ready to rally behind Angelina,” the insider added, “The Golden Globes showed the foreign press loves her, but the Academy is a different story. Nobody wanted to go against Brad Pitt.”

After a lengthy hiatus from acting, Jolie’s return in Maria was meant to mark a new chapter in her career. However, her journey has been complicated by an eight-year legal battle with Brad Pitt, which finally concluded in December.

Although Maria has been praised for its emotional depth, industry experts suggest that Jolie’s snub may have more to do with Hollywood’s preference for new faces and its reluctance to move past old headlines.

Speaking about her role, Jolie revealed that filming Maria was emotionally intense, and her children witnessed her vulnerable moments. While the snub has been disappointing, her dedication to portraying Maria Callas’ complex story remains a testament to her commitment as an actress.

As Jolie continues to navigate Hollywood’s shifting landscape, fans and critics alike are left wondering whether the Oscars snub reflects more than just her performance in Maria.

