Friday, January 24, 2025
Days After Unfollowing Wife On Instagram, Justin Bieber Shuts Down Split Rumours- This is How They Did it

Hailey subtly countered the rumors by sharing a selfie featuring her “Mrs. Bieber” tote bag and prominently displaying her engagement ring.

Advertisement
Days After Unfollowing Wife On Instagram, Justin Bieber Shuts Down Split Rumours- This is How They Did it

Justin and Hailey Bieber continue to thrive in their relationship despite persistent rumors and speculation. Sources close to the couple confirm they are deeply connected and embracing their roles as new parents.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Shut Down Rumours

The Biebers, who welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August, have been subject to online speculation after Justin appeared to unfollow Hailey on Instagram, shortly after also unfollowing her father. This sparked concern among fans, with many questioning the state of their marriage.

However, Justin clarified the situation through his Instagram Stories, explaining that his account had been hacked and someone else had removed Hailey from his following list. He addressed the incident, writing, “S— is getting suss out here,” to dispel any misunderstandings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Insiders emphasize that the couple remains unfazed by such rumors. One source shared with Page Six, “They think the breakup speculations are absurd. They’re in love and doing great.” The insider added that Justin and Hailey prioritize their family, careers, close friends, and faith over tabloid chatter.

Hailey subtly countered the rumors by sharing a selfie featuring her “Mrs. Bieber” tote bag and prominently displaying her engagement ring.

Another source told People that the couple is enjoying a fulfilling family life while supporting each other’s aspirations. Hailey especially admires Justin’s recent creative endeavors in music, with the insider noting, “She loves that he’s diving back into music and expressing his artistic side.”

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September 2024 with an intimate gathering. Their love, according to friends, has only strengthened since Jack’s birth. “They’re incredibly committed and deeply in love. Their marriage is truly special,” the source added.

