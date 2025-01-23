The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were officially announced today, January 23. Hosts Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott revealed the nominees for all 24 categories during a live broadcast from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles.
The announcement began at 7 PM IST and was streamed live on YouTube.
Originally scheduled for January 17, the announcement was delayed due to the destructive wildfires in Los Angeles. In light of the disaster, the Academy canceled its traditional Oscar Nominees Luncheon and redirected the $250,000 allocated for the event to wildfire relief initiatives.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
