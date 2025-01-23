Originally scheduled for January 17, the announcement was delayed due to the destructive wildfires in Los Angeles.

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were officially announced today, January 23. Hosts Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott revealed the nominees for all 24 categories during a live broadcast from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles.

The announcement began at 7 PM IST and was streamed live on YouTube.

Originally scheduled for January 17, the announcement was delayed due to the destructive wildfires in Los Angeles. In light of the disaster, the Academy canceled its traditional Oscar Nominees Luncheon and redirected the $250,000 allocated for the event to wildfire relief initiatives.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

