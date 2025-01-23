Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were officially announced today, January 23. Hosts Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott revealed the nominees for all 24 categories during a live broadcast from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles.

The announcement began at 7 PM IST and was streamed live on YouTube.

Originally scheduled for January 17, the announcement was delayed due to the destructive wildfires in Los Angeles. In light of the disaster, the Academy canceled its traditional Oscar Nominees Luncheon and redirected the $250,000 allocated for the event to wildfire relief initiatives.

Here is the full list of  nominees:

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Original Score

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

