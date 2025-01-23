Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
The film, produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust and Shine Global, centers on a nine-year-old girl working in a back-alley garment factory alongside her older sister.

Short Film ‘Anuja’ Backed By Priyanka Chopra Nominated For Oscars 2025

Anuja, a film produced by Guneet Monga, Priyanka Chopra, and Mindy Kaling, has secured a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 2025 Academy Awards.

The film, produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust and Shine Global, centers on a nine-year-old girl working in a back-alley garment factory alongside her older sister. The narrative highlights the emotional struggles of the young protagonist, who faces a life-altering decision that will affect her and her family’s future.

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga is set to make her third nomination at the Oscars. Previously, her projects The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence both won Oscars, adding to her legacy in the industry.

The film’s powerful storytelling, which shines a light on the resilience of working children, is expected to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Anuja is set to release on Netflix, though the release date has yet to be announced.

