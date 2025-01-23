Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Aniston’s remarks sparked reactions within the industry. Samantha J. McDonald, an Intimacy Directors & Coordinators-certified coach, expressed her hope to educate Aniston about the role of intimacy coordinators.

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

In 2023, Jennifer Aniston shared her perspective on handling intimate scenes during the filming of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. The FRIENDS star, who plays Alex Levy opposite Jon Hamm’s Paul Marks, revealed her decision to opt out of having an intimacy coordinator on set.

“They asked if we wanted an intimacy coordinator, and I thought, ‘What does that mean?’” Aniston told Variety. “I’m from the old days, so I found it awkward. We’re seasoned actors; we can handle it ourselves.”

Collaborating With Co-Star Jon Hamm

Aniston praised Jon Hamm’s professionalism during the steamy scenes. “Jon was such a gentleman. Every move, every cut, he’d ask, ‘Are you OK?’” she shared. The scenes were meticulously choreographed, with careful attention to lighting and music, overseen by director Mimi Leder.

“We wanted the scenes to feel sexy, emotional, and sensitive,” Leder explained. “Both actors understood the storytelling’s nuances and approached it as seasoned professionals.”

Criticism From Intimacy Coordinators

Aniston’s remarks sparked reactions within the industry. Samantha J. McDonald, an Intimacy Directors & Coordinators-certified coach, expressed her hope to educate Aniston about the role of intimacy coordinators.

“She could help raise awareness among her peers about how intimacy coordinators support actors, directors, and crew members,” McDonald told the Daily Mail.

Heather María Ács, another industry professional, added that many seasoned actors remain unfamiliar with the practices of intimacy coordination. “It’s not unusual for even experienced actors to lack understanding about the role of intimacy coordinators and how they function within a production,” Ács noted.

Aniston’s candid reflections have reignited conversations about the evolving role of intimacy coordinators in Hollywood. While some actors and filmmakers embrace their contributions, others view them as unnecessary for seasoned professionals.

As the industry continues to adapt, discussions like these highlight the importance of balancing professionalism with emotional and physical safety on set.

ALSO READ: Benedict Cumberbatch Was Made To Sit In Execution-Style When Kidnapped In South Africa, Was Driven For Hours

Filed under

hollywood Jennifer Aniston

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

India To Create Consortium For Global Port Management: Report

India To Create Consortium For Global Port Management: Report

Elon Musk vs. Sam Altman: Tesla CEO Calls OpenAI CEO A Liar

Elon Musk vs. Sam Altman: Tesla CEO Calls OpenAI CEO A Liar

Delhi High Court Discharges School Principal In Student Death Case Due To Negligence

Delhi High Court Discharges School Principal In Student Death Case Due To Negligence

‘India First’ Approach Unites Leaders Across Party Lines At Davos 2025

‘India First’ Approach Unites Leaders Across Party Lines At Davos 2025

India Inc’s Investments Soar 39% To Rs 32 Trillion In Nine Months: SBI Report

India Inc’s Investments Soar 39% To Rs 32 Trillion In Nine Months: SBI Report

Entertainment

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After Brain Surgery

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date Here

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Judge To ASAP Rocky’s Mom During Firearm Assault Trial: ‘You Are Very Beautiful’

Judge To ASAP Rocky’s Mom During Firearm Assault Trial: ‘You Are Very Beautiful’

This is Not A Publicity Stunt, Kapil Sharma And Rajpal Yadav Get Death Threats, Asked To Reply Within Eight Hours

This is Not A Publicity Stunt, Kapil Sharma And Rajpal Yadav Get Death Threats, Asked

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox