In 2023, Jennifer Aniston shared her perspective on handling intimate scenes during the filming of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. The FRIENDS star, who plays Alex Levy opposite Jon Hamm’s Paul Marks, revealed her decision to opt out of having an intimacy coordinator on set.

“They asked if we wanted an intimacy coordinator, and I thought, ‘What does that mean?’” Aniston told Variety. “I’m from the old days, so I found it awkward. We’re seasoned actors; we can handle it ourselves.”

Collaborating With Co-Star Jon Hamm

Aniston praised Jon Hamm’s professionalism during the steamy scenes. “Jon was such a gentleman. Every move, every cut, he’d ask, ‘Are you OK?’” she shared. The scenes were meticulously choreographed, with careful attention to lighting and music, overseen by director Mimi Leder.

“We wanted the scenes to feel sexy, emotional, and sensitive,” Leder explained. “Both actors understood the storytelling’s nuances and approached it as seasoned professionals.”

Criticism From Intimacy Coordinators

Aniston’s remarks sparked reactions within the industry. Samantha J. McDonald, an Intimacy Directors & Coordinators-certified coach, expressed her hope to educate Aniston about the role of intimacy coordinators.

“She could help raise awareness among her peers about how intimacy coordinators support actors, directors, and crew members,” McDonald told the Daily Mail.

Heather María Ács, another industry professional, added that many seasoned actors remain unfamiliar with the practices of intimacy coordination. “It’s not unusual for even experienced actors to lack understanding about the role of intimacy coordinators and how they function within a production,” Ács noted.

Aniston’s candid reflections have reignited conversations about the evolving role of intimacy coordinators in Hollywood. While some actors and filmmakers embrace their contributions, others view them as unnecessary for seasoned professionals.

As the industry continues to adapt, discussions like these highlight the importance of balancing professionalism with emotional and physical safety on set.