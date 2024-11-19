BJP leader Vinod Tawde Accused Of Arriving At Virar Hotel With ₹5 Crore To Distribute For Votes; He Denies Allegations

The political battleground in Virar East turned dramatic as BJP leader Vinod Tawde found himself at the center of a bribery controversy. Allegations erupted during a meeting Tawde held with Rajan Naik, BJP’s candidate for the Nalasopara constituency, at Hotel Vivanta. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) workers disrupted the meeting, accusing Tawde of arriving with ₹5 crore to distribute for votes—a claim vehemently denied by Tawde and his party.

Vasai MLA Kshitij Thakur, son of BVA leader Hitendra Thakur, claimed to have uncovered a diary detailing ₹15 crore in transactions. However, a search of Tawde’s vehicle yielded no evidence of cash or incriminating materials. Kshitij Thakur alleged, “The hotel’s CCTV network was shut off during the time of the incident, raising serious suspicions about the hotel’s involvement.” He also called for stringent action against the hotel management and demanded transparency from the Election Commission and police.

Vinod Tawde has categorically denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated. “I have been in politics for over 40 years. The Thakurs know me well and seem to have misunderstood the purpose of my visit. I demand an impartial investigation to uncover the truth,” Tawde said during a press briefing.

Senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar dismissed the accusations, calling them “laughable.” He further alleged that the BVA is fabricating the narrative out of desperation. “The Thakurs sense electoral defeat and are now resorting to baseless accusations to discredit the BJP,” Darekar remarked.

The controversy took a deeper turn with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggesting a conspiracy within the BJP. “The BJP’s top leadership conspired to leak the information about Tawde to undermine him. Tawde, being a prominent Bahujan leader, poses a future challenge, and the conspiracy seeks to cut his rise short. Devendra Fadnavis must explain why this was allowed,” Raut said.

Amid the growing chaos, Palghar Collector Govind Bodke stated that an FIR would be filed against Tawde for violating electoral rules by entering Virar 48 hours before the polls. He added that Tawde, who is not a voter in the area, had been asked to leave Vasai-Virar. The Election Commission has confirmed receiving complaints and initiated an inquiry, with searches conducted at the hotel and Tawde’s vehicles under the supervision of the district administration.

Kiran Kulkarni, the additional chief electoral officer of Maharashtra, affirmed that any attempt to influence voters through financial means would be met with strict action. “The allegations are serious, and the district collector and police commissioner are investigating the matter thoroughly,” Kulkarni said.

The incident has turned the Vasai-Virar belt into a hotbed of political tension just days before the polls. Tawde’s supporters accuse the BVA of orchestrating a smear campaign, while BVA workers demand accountability and transparency. The police remain on high alert, escorting Tawde safely out of the hotel, which was surrounded by protesters.

While the BJP continues to rally behind Tawde, the incident has raised critical questions about the role of money and ethics in elections. As the controversy deepens, all eyes are on the Election Commission and local authorities for a decisive resolution.

