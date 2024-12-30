BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Vietnam Trip During National Mourning

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticized Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for allegedly traveling to Vietnam to usher in the New Year, just days after the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. BJP leaders accused Gandhi of being insensitive to the nation’s grief and referred to him as the “leader of paryatan” (tourism).

Allegations of Disrespect Toward Manmohan Singh

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of disrespecting the late Prime Minister both during his lifetime and after his death.

“While the country is mourning Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown abroad to bring in the New Year even as the nation observes seven days of mourning. Congress doesn’t care for Dr. Manmohan Singh. They abused and insulted him during his lifetime. They continue to do so now,” Poonawalla stated.

He also alleged that Congress had failed to honor Singh adequately, citing the party’s refusal to grant him the Bharat Ratna and the absence of party leaders during the ashes immersion ceremony.

BJP Leader Calls Gandhi ‘Leader of Tourism’

BJP leader Amit Malviya further criticized Gandhi, stating, “While the country is mourning Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year. Rahul Gandhi politicized and exploited Dr. Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable.”

He also made a controversial reference to past Congress actions, accusing the party of disrespecting the Sikh community, stating, “Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib.”

Congress MP Manickam Tagore responded to the BJP’s accusations, calling their remarks “diversionary politics.”

“When will the Sanghis stop this ‘Take Diversion’ politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb’s family is shameful. If Mr. Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother you? Get well in the New Year,” Tagore wrote on X.

Manmohan Singh’s Death and Legacy

Manmohan Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away last week at the age of 92. He was cremated at Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat. His death has sparked a political war of words between the BJP and Congress, overshadowing tributes to the late leader’s contributions to India.