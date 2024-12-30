‘India Is On the Fast Track To Becoming A Global Leader’ Kamaljeet Sehrawat Reflects On Nation’s Achievements In An Exclusive Interview With NewsX

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, a distinguished political leader, highlighted India’s remarkable progress over the past year in governance, infrastructure, economic growth, and women empowerment.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, a distinguished political leader, highlighted India’s remarkable progress over the past year in governance, infrastructure, economic growth, and women empowerment. Her insights painted a picture of a nation steadily advancing toward its vision of becoming a developed country.

Women in Leadership: “A Proud Moment for Every Indian”

Discussing the groundbreaking participation of women in defense, Sehrawat said, “On the 26th of January, for the first time, all wings of our Army, Air Force, and Navy were led by lady officers. It’s a proud moment for every Indian to see our daughters and sisters achieving so much in fields once considered out of reach.”

She further emphasized the strides in women’s education, noting, “Over one crore girls registered for Ph.D. programs this year. This is a monumental achievement, reflecting the changing aspirations of our women and their role in shaping India’s future.”

The Ram Mandir: “A Dream Fulfilled”

Reflecting on the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Sehrawat described it as “a dream come true for millions of Indians, both at home and abroad.” She acknowledged the years of effort and faith that culminated in this historic moment, adding, “It is not just a temple but a symbol of unity and cultural pride for the nation.”

Sehrawat spoke with pride about India overtaking the United Kingdom to become the fifth-largest economy in the world. “This achievement is symbolic of India’s resilience and growth. To surpass a country that once ruled us is not just an economic milestone but a historic one,” she said.

She also highlighted the extension of welfare schemes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “The free food grain scheme has benefited millions, ensuring that no one goes hungry in our country.”

On the subject of infrastructure, Sehrawat remarked, “This year, Delhi has witnessed significant projects like metro extensions and the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Such developments are reshaping our cities and creating a foundation for future growth.”

Sehrawat also praised the government’s focus on expanding highways, railways, and airports, adding, “These projects are not just about infrastructure but about connecting people and creating opportunities for growth in every corner of the country.”

Women’s Reservation Bill: “A Historic Moment for Indian Democracy”

The passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill was a major highlight of the year. Sehrawat described it as “a historic moment that lays the foundation for women’s greater participation in governance.” She expressed hope, stating, “The next elections will witness 33% representation of women in the political system—a step that will redefine Indian democracy.”

Concluding the interview, Sehrawat shared her optimism about the future. “India is on the fast track to becoming a global leader. With the right policies and people’s support, the coming years will show that our decisions were on the right track,” she said.

Sehrawat emphasized the need for continued efforts, stating, “More highways, better infrastructure, and stronger borders will make India not just a developed nation but a safe and secure one.”

With her inspiring words, Kamaljeet Sehrawat encapsulated the spirit of a nation ready to achieve its aspirations, driven by unity, resilience, and a shared vision for progress.

