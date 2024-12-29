Sanjay Singh Slams Modi Government In Explosive NewsX Interview ‘India Cannot Run On Commands; It Must Follow The Constitution’

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh delivered a fiery critique of the Modi government during an interview with NewsX, accusing it of undermining democracy, promoting divisive politics, and failing to honor its promises to the nation. His pointed remarks underscored deep concerns about the current state of India’s governance, constitutional integrity, and the treatment of opposition voices.

Divisive Politics Has Replaced Unity

Sanjay Singh alleged that the Modi government has fostered a culture of division rather than unity, labeling its approach as one driven by enmity and political vendetta. “India cannot run on anyone’s commands; it must run on the Constitution. Opposition parties may have ideological differences, but we are not enemies,” he declared, emphasizing the need for mutual respect between the ruling and opposition parties.

Singh criticized the government for what he described as a systematic attempt to alienate certain sections of society and undermine the foundations of India’s diversity. “The Constitution ensures equality for all, but the government’s policies and rhetoric are leading to polarization,” he said.

Unfulfilled Promises: “The Government Has Failed on Every Front”

The AAP leader took aim at the Modi government’s track record, stating that it has failed to deliver on its major promises, including:

Doubling Farmers’ Income: Despite repeated assurances, farmers continue to face financial hardships, with no significant progress in doubling their income.

Singh highlighted the government's pledge to create 2 crore jobs annually, calling it "nothing more than a hollow slogan."

The much-touted promise of bringing back black money and depositing ₹15 lakh in every citizen's account has remained unfulfilled.

“From the economy to agriculture, employment to financial accountability, the government has let the people of India down,” Singh asserted.

Democracy is Under Threat

Singh expressed grave concerns about the erosion of democratic values under the current regime. He accused the government of attacking the opposition through intimidation tactics, arrests, and misuse of agencies.

“The government has turned democracy into a tool for vendetta. Opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have been targeted and imprisoned without just cause. This is not governance; it is an attack on democracy itself,” he said.

Singh also accused the government of attempting to dismantle the reservation system through lateral entry appointments. “The Constitution guarantees reservation to marginalized communities, but the government is trying to dilute this right. It’s a direct attack on the principles laid down by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,” he stated.

The Rajya Sabha MP lamented that the world’s largest democracy has been repeatedly undermined by authoritarian tendencies. He emphasized that sidelining the opposition and suppressing dissent would only harm India’s development.

“If the government’s focus remains on crushing the opposition and ignoring democratic principles, the nation cannot progress. True development comes from collaboration, not suppression,” he said.

Hope for a Brighter 2025

Despite his sharp criticism, Singh expressed hope for a positive shift in governance and societal attitudes in the coming years. He called on citizens to take an active role in protecting democracy and ensuring accountability from the government.

“India’s future lies in the hands of its great people. Only through their participation can we safeguard our democracy and bring about meaningful change,” he said.

Singh also underscored the importance of cooperation between the ruling party and the opposition. “The ruling party and the opposition both have crucial roles to play. We can be rivals, but we must not be enemies. Only with this mindset can India move forward,” he remarked.

A Call for Unity and Constitutional Adherence

Concluding his interview, Singh reiterated his belief in the Constitution as the guiding light of the nation. “India must follow the Constitution, not commands. The principles enshrined in it are the backbone of our democracy and our nation’s future,” he said.

Singh also extended his best wishes for the new year, urging everyone to work toward strengthening democracy and fostering unity. “Let us make 2025 a year of progress, unity, and adherence to constitutional values,” he said.

Sanjay Singh’s interview with NewsX provides a scathing critique of the Modi government while also offering a vision of hope and collective responsibility. His call for unity, accountability, and constitutional adherence serves as a reminder of the values that form the foundation of India’s democracy. As the nation moves forward, the questions raised by Singh demand reflection and action from both the government and its citizens.