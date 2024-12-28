Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘India’s Greatest Foreign Policy Achievement Is Maintaining Strategic Autonomy’ Harsh Vardhan Shringla Shares In An Exclusive Interview With NewsX

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s Chief Coordinator for the G20 Summit and former Foreign Secretary, outlined the challenges and achievements of India's foreign policy in 2024.

‘India’s Greatest Foreign Policy Achievement Is Maintaining Strategic Autonomy’ Harsh Vardhan Shringla Shares In An Exclusive Interview With NewsX

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s Chief Coordinator for the G20 Summit and former Foreign Secretary, outlined the challenges and achievements of India’s foreign policy in 2024. Against the backdrop of global conflicts, economic instability, and shifting geopolitics, Shringla highlighted how India maintained its strategic autonomy and strengthened its international standing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Maintaining Strategic Autonomy Amid Global Conflicts

Shringla emphasized India’s balanced approach during major conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the crisis in the Middle East. “India took a principled stance not to align with any side. Prime Minister Modi’s call for dialogue and diplomacy over war resonated globally and earned widespread appreciation during the G20 Summit,” he noted.

This approach allowed India to protect its national interests while contributing to global peace efforts. Shringla also pointed out that PM Modi is one of the few global leaders with the stature to engage directly with both President Zelensky of Ukraine and President Putin of Russia.

India’s diplomatic success lies in its ability to foster strong ties with both Western powers and Russia. “Our relationship with the United States is robust, and at the same time, we’ve managed to preserve a longstanding partnership with Russia,” Shringla said.

India’s strategic procurement of discounted Russian oil has ensured energy security and price stability amid global economic volatility. Shringla praised the government’s foresight in refining and utilizing these resources for domestic needs while adhering to international sanctions frameworks.

Progress on Border Issues with China

On relations with China, Shringla highlighted progress in de-escalating tensions along the western border. “We’ve seen positive steps, such as the resumption of cross-border exchanges like the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and trade at Nathula. These developments indicate a move toward calibrated normalization,” he explained.

India’s diplomatic engagement with China, coupled with efforts to resolve disputes through dialogue, demonstrates its commitment to maintaining regional stability.

PM Modi’s outreach to the Global South was another significant achievement. Shringla emphasized that “India has built deeper ties with nations like Brazil, Guyana, Nigeria, Laos, and Bhutan, reflecting our commitment to shared growth and solidarity with the Global South.”

PM Modi’s visits to these countries and active dialogues with their leaders have solidified India’s position as a trusted partner in the developing world.

Economic Resilience Amid Global Turbulence

India’s foreign policy has also contributed to its economic stability. “Despite global challenges, we’ve managed to maintain stable inflation and energy prices,” Shringla said. He credited this to India’s effective management of international energy dynamics, particularly through strategic oil imports from Russia.

This economic resilience contrasts sharply with the struggles faced by many other nations in the wake of global uncertainties.

Shringla acknowledged that India faced challenges, including external scrutiny on domestic issues like democracy, human rights, and minority rights. “Some of these comments were politically motivated, and others reflected judicial activism,” he said.

He also flagged the increasing involvement of global powers in India’s neighborhood, warning, “Great power rivalries in our immediate region require careful navigation to ensure regional stability.”

India’s Foreign Policy in 2025

As Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency, Shringla expressed optimism about aligning with Trump’s vision of ending conflicts. “There’s a clear convergence between India’s goal of global peace and President Trump’s stated desire to resolve major conflicts,” he remarked.

He emphasized that India must remain vigilant against unexpected challenges, whether in energy security, regional conflicts, or geopolitical rivalries, while continuing its focus on achieving its long-term goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s insights underscore India’s remarkable achievements in navigating a complex global landscape. With a balanced approach to diplomacy, resilience in economic policy, and a commitment to peace, India has emerged as a key player on the international stage. As Shringla aptly summarized, “India’s ability to maneuver through volatility while safeguarding its national interests has been one of its greatest foreign policy successes.”

Read More : Kiran Bedi Calls Air Pollution India’s ‘Biggest Challenge’ & Urges Judicial Reform – NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

Harsh Shringla

Advertisement

Also Read

Did AP Dhillon Again Take A Dig At Diljit For Singing In Bollywood Movies? Singer Says, ‘Don’t Want To Be Like Other Sheep’

Did AP Dhillon Again Take A Dig At Diljit For Singing In Bollywood Movies? Singer...

BJP Spokesperson Criticizes Congress For Neglecting P.V. Narasimha Rao’s Legacy

BJP Spokesperson Criticizes Congress For Neglecting P.V. Narasimha Rao’s Legacy

Bombay HC Notifies New Video Conferencing Rules For Virtual Court Hearings

Bombay HC Notifies New Video Conferencing Rules For Virtual Court Hearings

Did Sona Mohapatra Take A Dig At Aishwarya Rai? Singer Dubs Actress Diplomatic, Claims ‘She Toned Down’ After Winning Miss World

Did Sona Mohapatra Take A Dig At Aishwarya Rai? Singer Dubs Actress Diplomatic, Claims ‘She...

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Net Worth And Remarkable Achievements: A Rising Star In Indian Cricket

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Net Worth And Remarkable Achievements: A Rising Star In Indian Cricket

Entertainment

Did AP Dhillon Again Take A Dig At Diljit For Singing In Bollywood Movies? Singer Says, ‘Don’t Want To Be Like Other Sheep’

Did AP Dhillon Again Take A Dig At Diljit For Singing In Bollywood Movies? Singer

Did Sona Mohapatra Take A Dig At Aishwarya Rai? Singer Dubs Actress Diplomatic, Claims ‘She Toned Down’ After Winning Miss World

Did Sona Mohapatra Take A Dig At Aishwarya Rai? Singer Dubs Actress Diplomatic, Claims ‘She

Is Beyonce Demanding A Multi-Billion Dollar Divorce From Jay-Z After Rape Allegations? Singer’s Close Friends Are Encouraging Her

Is Beyonce Demanding A Multi-Billion Dollar Divorce From Jay-Z After Rape Allegations? Singer’s Close Friends

Urfi Javed Walks Out Of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Show After Contestant Calls Her B**tch, Another Compares Her To Adult Star

Urfi Javed Walks Out Of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Show After Contestant Calls Her

Astonishingly Thinner Diddy Had A Panic Attack In Jail, Medical Assistance Denied By Prison Guards: Report

Astonishingly Thinner Diddy Had A Panic Attack In Jail, Medical Assistance Denied By Prison Guards:

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox