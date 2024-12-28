In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s Chief Coordinator for the G20 Summit and former Foreign Secretary, outlined the challenges and achievements of India's foreign policy in 2024.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s Chief Coordinator for the G20 Summit and former Foreign Secretary, outlined the challenges and achievements of India’s foreign policy in 2024. Against the backdrop of global conflicts, economic instability, and shifting geopolitics, Shringla highlighted how India maintained its strategic autonomy and strengthened its international standing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Maintaining Strategic Autonomy Amid Global Conflicts

Shringla emphasized India’s balanced approach during major conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the crisis in the Middle East. “India took a principled stance not to align with any side. Prime Minister Modi’s call for dialogue and diplomacy over war resonated globally and earned widespread appreciation during the G20 Summit,” he noted.

This approach allowed India to protect its national interests while contributing to global peace efforts. Shringla also pointed out that PM Modi is one of the few global leaders with the stature to engage directly with both President Zelensky of Ukraine and President Putin of Russia.

India’s diplomatic success lies in its ability to foster strong ties with both Western powers and Russia. “Our relationship with the United States is robust, and at the same time, we’ve managed to preserve a longstanding partnership with Russia,” Shringla said.

India’s strategic procurement of discounted Russian oil has ensured energy security and price stability amid global economic volatility. Shringla praised the government’s foresight in refining and utilizing these resources for domestic needs while adhering to international sanctions frameworks.

Progress on Border Issues with China

On relations with China, Shringla highlighted progress in de-escalating tensions along the western border. “We’ve seen positive steps, such as the resumption of cross-border exchanges like the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and trade at Nathula. These developments indicate a move toward calibrated normalization,” he explained.

India’s diplomatic engagement with China, coupled with efforts to resolve disputes through dialogue, demonstrates its commitment to maintaining regional stability.

PM Modi’s outreach to the Global South was another significant achievement. Shringla emphasized that “India has built deeper ties with nations like Brazil, Guyana, Nigeria, Laos, and Bhutan, reflecting our commitment to shared growth and solidarity with the Global South.”

PM Modi’s visits to these countries and active dialogues with their leaders have solidified India’s position as a trusted partner in the developing world.

Economic Resilience Amid Global Turbulence

India’s foreign policy has also contributed to its economic stability. “Despite global challenges, we’ve managed to maintain stable inflation and energy prices,” Shringla said. He credited this to India’s effective management of international energy dynamics, particularly through strategic oil imports from Russia.

This economic resilience contrasts sharply with the struggles faced by many other nations in the wake of global uncertainties.

Shringla acknowledged that India faced challenges, including external scrutiny on domestic issues like democracy, human rights, and minority rights. “Some of these comments were politically motivated, and others reflected judicial activism,” he said.

He also flagged the increasing involvement of global powers in India’s neighborhood, warning, “Great power rivalries in our immediate region require careful navigation to ensure regional stability.”

India’s Foreign Policy in 2025

As Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency, Shringla expressed optimism about aligning with Trump’s vision of ending conflicts. “There’s a clear convergence between India’s goal of global peace and President Trump’s stated desire to resolve major conflicts,” he remarked.

He emphasized that India must remain vigilant against unexpected challenges, whether in energy security, regional conflicts, or geopolitical rivalries, while continuing its focus on achieving its long-term goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s insights underscore India’s remarkable achievements in navigating a complex global landscape. With a balanced approach to diplomacy, resilience in economic policy, and a commitment to peace, India has emerged as a key player on the international stage. As Shringla aptly summarized, “India’s ability to maneuver through volatility while safeguarding its national interests has been one of its greatest foreign policy successes.”

