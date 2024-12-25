Kiran Bedi Calls Air Pollution India’s ‘Biggest Challenge’ & Urges Judicial Reform – NewsX Exclusive

Kiran Bedi began by highlighting that India is undeniably on the move, making strides across several key areas—economy, administrative policy, and infrastructure development. (Read more below)

In a special Year Ender edition of The Bharat Almanac on NewsX, former IPS officer and the Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, shared her thoughts on India’s journey in 2024. As one of India’s most prominent female voices, Bedi took us through her list of top 10 hits and misses for the year. From advancements in infrastructure to challenges like air pollution, Bedi’s insights provide a comprehensive look at the nation’s trajectory towards becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

India on the Move: Progress Across Key Sectors

Kiran Bedi began by highlighting that India is undeniably on the move, making strides across several key areas—economy, administrative policy, and infrastructure development. She particularly emphasized the significance of the Gati Shakti project, a monumental initiative aimed at accelerating infrastructure development across the country. Bedi explained, “Every day, new infrastructure projects are coming up across different parts of India, and these efforts are expected to yield results over the next decade.”

She added that these developments mark genuine progress towards a developed India. She stressed that for India to succeed in its mission of becoming a Viksit Bharat, it was essential to focus on growth in the economy, education, administration, and human development. All of these elements, she believes, are interconnected in shaping India’s future.

Air Pollution: India’s Biggest Challenge

However, despite the progress, Bedi pointed out that one of the biggest challenges India faces today is air pollution. She explained how certain regions are suffering from severe air pollution, with direct consequences for the health of citizens. The impact extends beyond just health—it’s affecting outdoor activities, including sports. “Outdoor activities, including sports, are being restricted due to pollution, and solutions for this problem have yet to be found,” Bedi noted.

For Bedi, solving the air pollution problem requires both technological and administrative solutions. “This challenge is technological and administrative, and we are still in need of effective solutions,” she said. While India has control over its air pollution, climate change, as a global issue, remains beyond the country’s control. She pointed to the growing energy usage and oil extraction practices in other countries, which have had severe environmental consequences, including the disappearance of islands in the Indian Ocean due to climate change.

The Need for Judicial Reform

Bedi made a strong case for judicial reform in India, especially in relation to air pollution. According to her, tough decisions need to be made and the judiciary must enforce them. She stressed the role of the judiciary in holding individuals and authorities accountable. “The judiciary must play a key role in enforcing these decisions, especially in relation to air pollution,” she said.

While judicial reforms are still in progress, Bedi shared optimism about new laws that could help expedite the process. “New laws are being introduced that could expedite the process,” she remarked. However, she made it clear that making trials time-bound is not enough. The judicial system remains expensive and inaccessible to the poor, which continues to cause hardship for many citizens. For true justice to prevail, Bedi believes a complete overhaul of the judiciary is necessary.

She argued that once judicial reforms take place, justice will be delivered faster, leading to a reduction in crime. She believes that the implementation of the rule of law will serve as a deterrent and build trust in the legal system. “Once the legal community prioritizes justice over vested interests, change will begin to take shape,” Bedi emphasized.

A Call for Skill Development

Another area where Bedi highlighted the need for reform is in education, specifically skill development. She pointed out the importance of equipping students with practical skills that can make them self-reliant and entrepreneurial. Whether it’s private or government schools, there must be infrastructure in place to provide skill development opportunities.

Bedi elaborated on the concept of skill development as outlined in the National Education Policy, but she expressed concern over the lack of infrastructure in schools to implement it effectively. “Schools must offer opportunities for students to learn practical skills and become entrepreneurs,” she explained. “Hobby classes should be designed to help students gain practical experience, allowing them to be self-reliant in any field.”

She compared the situation in India to that in foreign countries, where schools have laboratories to teach various skills like carpentry, design, and even baking. “In foreign countries, schools have laboratories where students can learn various skills,” she said. “Students are allowed to experiment and learn by doing.” Bedi emphasized that this concept of hands-on learning is still in its infancy in India, particularly in government schools, where the majority of the country’s education takes place.

The Road Ahead

Kiran Bedi’s reflections on India’s progress in 2024 offer both hope and a call to action. While the country has made significant advancements in infrastructure and governance, it faces ongoing challenges in areas like air pollution, judicial reform, and education. However, Bedi remains optimistic about India’s future, emphasizing that with the right decisions and reforms, India can overcome these obstacles and move closer to its goal of becoming a truly developed nation.

As we look ahead, Bedi’s insights are a reminder that while India is on the move, there is still much work to be done to ensure that its progress benefits every citizen. The road to a Viksit Bharat is long, but with the right leadership and determination, it is within reach.

