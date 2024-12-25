PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 100th Birth Anniversary

As India celebrates Good Governance Day, a day dedicated to upholding the values of transparency, accountability, and citizen welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid a heartfelt tribute to one of the nation’s most revered leaders, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his 100th birth anniversary. PM Modi, who holds Vajpayee in high regard, penned an article reflecting on the immense contributions of the former Prime Minister, calling him the “architect of India’s transition into the 21st century.”

In his tribute on social media, the Prime Minister stated, “Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his 100th birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. His vision and mission will continue to give strength to the resolve for a developed India.”

For many, Vajpayee’s tenure is remembered as a period of immense political and economic transformation. When he first assumed office in 1998, India was navigating through an era of political uncertainty and instability. Despite these challenges, Vajpayee’s leadership and statesmanship turned the tide, propelling the nation into a new era.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi elaborated, “Our nation will always be grateful to Atal Ji for being the architect of India’s transition into the 21st century. When he took oath as PM in 1998, our nation had passed through a period of political instability. Under his leadership, we saw a resurgence of India’s global standing, with a vision that focused not just on short-term growth, but on long-lasting, sustainable progress for future generations.”

Vajpayee’s contributions spanned across many facets of Indian governance. Whether it was revolutionizing India’s infrastructure with the Golden Quadrilateral project, strengthening the country’s security with the nuclear tests at Pokhran, or driving economic reforms, his leadership laid the foundation for India’s modern identity. As PM Modi pointed out, Vajpayee’s vision and actions continue to resonate, reminding us of the importance of having a forward-looking, self-reliant India.

In Delhi, this occasion holds particular importance as the capital city has been witness to Vajpayee’s transformative leadership. His diplomatic efforts, domestic reforms, and international standing left a profound impact not only on the national capital but across the entire country. The infrastructure projects initiated during his tenure helped shape the urban landscape, making Delhi a crucial hub in the development story of modern India.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy is etched deeply in the hearts of millions of Indians, particularly in the way he redefined India’s foreign policy, infrastructure, and governance. Even today, his words and actions continue to inspire leaders and citizens alike.

As we commemorate his centenary, PM Modi’s tribute serves as a reminder of the vision that guided Vajpayee’s leadership—a vision for an India that stands tall in the global arena, driven by progress, stability, and unity.

