Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 100th Birth Anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary, recalling his monumental contributions to India’s infrastructure and governance.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 100th Birth Anniversary

As India celebrates Good Governance Day, a day dedicated to upholding the values of transparency, accountability, and citizen welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid a heartfelt tribute to one of the nation’s most revered leaders, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his 100th birth anniversary. PM Modi, who holds Vajpayee in high regard, penned an article reflecting on the immense contributions of the former Prime Minister, calling him the “architect of India’s transition into the 21st century.”

In his tribute on social media, the Prime Minister stated, “Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his 100th birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. His vision and mission will continue to give strength to the resolve for a developed India.”

For many, Vajpayee’s tenure is remembered as a period of immense political and economic transformation. When he first assumed office in 1998, India was navigating through an era of political uncertainty and instability. Despite these challenges, Vajpayee’s leadership and statesmanship turned the tide, propelling the nation into a new era.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi elaborated, “Our nation will always be grateful to Atal Ji for being the architect of India’s transition into the 21st century. When he took oath as PM in 1998, our nation had passed through a period of political instability. Under his leadership, we saw a resurgence of India’s global standing, with a vision that focused not just on short-term growth, but on long-lasting, sustainable progress for future generations.”

Vajpayee’s contributions spanned across many facets of Indian governance. Whether it was revolutionizing India’s infrastructure with the Golden Quadrilateral project, strengthening the country’s security with the nuclear tests at Pokhran, or driving economic reforms, his leadership laid the foundation for India’s modern identity. As PM Modi pointed out, Vajpayee’s vision and actions continue to resonate, reminding us of the importance of having a forward-looking, self-reliant India.

In Delhi, this occasion holds particular importance as the capital city has been witness to Vajpayee’s transformative leadership. His diplomatic efforts, domestic reforms, and international standing left a profound impact not only on the national capital but across the entire country. The infrastructure projects initiated during his tenure helped shape the urban landscape, making Delhi a crucial hub in the development story of modern India.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy is etched deeply in the hearts of millions of Indians, particularly in the way he redefined India’s foreign policy, infrastructure, and governance. Even today, his words and actions continue to inspire leaders and citizens alike.

As we commemorate his centenary, PM Modi’s tribute serves as a reminder of the vision that guided Vajpayee’s leadership—a vision for an India that stands tall in the global arena, driven by progress, stability, and unity.

ALSO READ: Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 10 Landmark Decisions That Shaped India’s Future

Filed under

Atal Bihari Vajpayee PM Modi

Advertisement

Also Read

Luigi Mangione ‘Choked Up’ With Overwhelming Support, Not Used To Attention After ‘Glow Up’

Luigi Mangione ‘Choked Up’ With Overwhelming Support, Not Used To Attention After ‘Glow Up’

Who Are the Pakistan Taliban, And Why Did Pakistan Launch Airstrikes Against The Group?

Who Are the Pakistan Taliban, And Why Did Pakistan Launch Airstrikes Against The Group?

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes Inside Afghanistan Killing 15: All You Need To Know

Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes Inside Afghanistan Killing 15: All You Need To Know

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet- Here’s How It Happened

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet-...

Entertainment

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet- Here’s How It Happened

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet-

Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits To Follow: REPORT

Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits

Merry Christmas 2024: Watch These 10 Best Holiday Movies On NETFLIX To Get In The Festive Spirit

Merry Christmas 2024: Watch These 10 Best Holiday Movies On NETFLIX To Get In The

Merry Christmas 2024: How To Watch Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone For FREE

Merry Christmas 2024: How To Watch Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone For FREE

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox