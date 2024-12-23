Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
PM Modi Expresses Heartfelt Condemnation Of Efforts To Incite Violence In Society

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Christmas celebration hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in New Delhi.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Christmas celebration hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in New Delhi. During his speech, he strongly condemned attempts to incite violence in society, emphasizing that the teachings of Jesus Christ are centered around love, harmony, and brotherhood. He also pledged to work together to follow these values, strengthening the spirit of unity and compassion.

PM Modi condemned the recent terror attack at the Magdeburg Christmas Market in Germany, which resulted in the tragic deaths of four women and a child, with 205 others injured, including seven Indians. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of prioritizing human interest alongside national interest, stressing India’s commitment to helping others in times of crisis. He mentioned India’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, where it provided medicines to over 150 countries, and the country’s active role in evacuating citizens from conflict zones, including rescuing nurses from the Gulf and Father Alexis Prem Kumar from Afghanistan.

Commitment to Compassionate Service

Referencing the Bible, PM Modi spoke of the motto “bear each other’s burdens,” which resonates with the country’s approach to service. He drew parallels between the compassionate teachings of Jesus Christ and the government’s initiatives focused on empathy, including the guiding principles of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas.” He added that sensitivity has become one of the key parameters for India’s work.

PM Modi expressed pride over George Koovakad’s elevation to Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis. Koovakad, who was one of 21 priests named in October, has a long history with the Church and is now based in the Vatican. The Prime Minister also mentioned his invitation to Pope Francis to visit India, marking the occasion as a significant moment for India’s Christian community.

Historic Interaction with Christian Leaders

This event marked the first time a Prime Minister attended a celebration at the headquarters of the CBCI, which was established in 1944 and serves as the primary body for Catholics in India. Modi interacted with key figures from the Christian community, including Cardinals, Bishops, and prominent lay leaders. He also reflected on his personal experiences with Pope Francis, sharing that he had invited the Holy Father to visit India during their meeting at the G7 summit in Italy.

PM Modi’s Continued Engagement with Christian Communities

Earlier in the week, PM Modi also attended a Christmas celebration at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian in Delhi, where he met with members of the Christian community. Through these interactions, Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue and collaboration across communities in India.

Christmas, celebrated on December 25, marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is an occasion for both religious observance and cultural festivities around the world.

