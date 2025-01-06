Home
BJP Targets Arvind Kejriwal As 'Advertisement Baba', Calls 'Sheesh Mahal' Renovation A Huge Scam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has heavily criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him “Advertisement Baba,” accusing him of extravagant spending on both advertisements and renovations during his tenure.

BJP Targets Arvind Kejriwal As ‘Advertisement Baba’, Calls ‘Sheesh Mahal’ Renovation A Huge Scam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has heavily criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him “Advertisement Baba,” accusing him of extravagant spending on both advertisements and renovations during his tenure. The latest controversy revolves around the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence, also known as the ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ which has sparked a heated political debate.

According to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the total cost of renovating the Delhi CM’s official residence amounted to a staggering ₹33.66 crore. This amount was far beyond the estimated ₹7.61 crore, with the actual expenditure being 342.31% higher than initially projected. The report also pointed out that the tender cost for the remodelling project increased by 13.21%, further raising concerns over the transparency and accountability of the tendering process.

The CAG’s revelation has led to a backlash, with BJP MP Sambit Patra accusing Kejriwal of misusing public funds, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic when many other public projects were delayed or paused. Patra described the situation as a “big scam” and questioned the rationale behind the excessive renovation costs.

BJP Raises Questions on Kejriwal’s Priorities

The BJP has also criticized Kejriwal for spending ₹54 crore on the ‘Business Blasters’ scheme, while the advertisement costs for the scheme amounted to ₹80 crore—more than one and a half times the actual budget of the scheme. Patra highlighted the disproportionate spending on advertisements, claiming that in one instance, ₹1.9 crore was invested in a scheme, but ₹27.9 crore was spent on promoting it.

Patra accused Kejriwal of focusing more on publicity and personal benefits, rather than addressing the infrastructural needs of Delhi. He reiterated that while the Chief Minister renovated his lavish residence, the city faced many pressing issues, including stalled development projects.

In his press conference, Patra further detailed the process behind the renovation project. He noted that the Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi proposed on March 17, 2020, that Kejriwal’s residence should be remodeled. Interestingly, the proposal for demolishing the building and adding a storey was approved in just one day. This quick approval process has raised eyebrows and added fuel to the allegations of mismanagement.

 Opposition Intensifies as Kejriwal Defends Himself

The ongoing controversy surrounding the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence has added to the political rivalry between the BJP and AAP. While Kejriwal has defended the renovation as necessary for his official duties, the BJP continues to point to the excessive costs and the timing of the project during the pandemic. With the CAG’s report backing the opposition’s claims, it seems that this issue will remain a point of contention in Delhi’s political landscape for the foreseeable future.

The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy, along with the criticisms of the advertisement costs, highlights the growing divide between Kejriwal’s government and the BJP, further intensifying the debate over fiscal responsibility and governance in the national capital.

