Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Black Magic HORROR In Ghaziabad: 4 Arrested, Victim’s Head Found In Drain

In a spine-chilling case of superstition and black magic, police in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, arrested four individuals for the brutal murder of a 29-year-old man.

Black Magic HORROR In Ghaziabad: 4 Arrested, Victim’s Head Found In Drain

In a spine-chilling case of superstition and black magic, police in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, arrested four individuals for the brutal murder of a 29-year-old man. The crime, involving the severing of the victim’s head for alleged occult rituals, has shocked the community.

The investigation began on June 22, when a decapitated body was found on the Loha-Bhopra road. Subsequently, a severed head was discovered in a drain near Delhi’s Majlis Park Metro Station, leading authorities to the accused. The suspects, identified as Vikas Parmatma (24), Narendra alias ND (32), Pawan Kumar (40), and Pankaj Kumar (33), are believed to have killed the victim as part of a ritual aimed at gaining wealth through black magic.

The Gruesome Act

The victim, Raju Kumar Sah, originally from Bihar, worked at a small eatery in Delhi. According to the police, the suspects lured Raju with promises of alcohol and drugs, befriending him over several days. On the night of June 21, they took him to a room in Tahirpur, Delhi, where he was strangled and his head was severed. His body was later dumped in Ghaziabad, while the head was initially kept for rituals.

Motive and Planning

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil stated that the accused believed possessing a human skull would grant them immense wealth through tantric practices. Pawan Kumar, one of the accused, reportedly suggested the idea of using a skull for occult rituals, prompting the group to carry out the murder.

Fearing discovery after two accomplices were arrested in August, the remaining suspects disposed of the severed head by tying it to a stone and throwing it into a drain. Following the arrest of all four suspects on Saturday, the skull was recovered.

Police have registered a case under charges of murder and destruction of evidence at Teela Modh Police Station. Authorities continue to investigate, aiming to uncover further details about the involvement of the accused and their practices.

This case highlights the dark consequences of superstition and has raised concerns about the persistence of such beliefs in modern society.

Also Read: End Of Assad’s Regime Is Historic For Middle East’: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Filed under

Delhi ghaziabad murder case

Advertisement

Also Read

Spring Onion’s Freshness And South Korea’s Protests

Spring Onion’s Freshness And South Korea’s Protests

Allahabad HC To Hear On Jan 17 PIL Challenging UP Govt’s Control Of Temples, Festivals

Allahabad HC To Hear On Jan 17 PIL Challenging UP Govt’s Control Of Temples, Festivals

Hyundai Plans For EV Charging Expansion, Aims To Install 600 EV Fast Charging Stations By 2030

Hyundai Plans For EV Charging Expansion, Aims To Install 600 EV Fast Charging Stations By...

Young Woman Attacked by Landlord’s Brother in Bengaluru; Shocking Incident Sparks Outrage

Young Woman Attacked by Landlord’s Brother in Bengaluru; Shocking Incident Sparks Outrage

‘To Ensure No One Remains Stressed At Work’: YesMadam, Once Featured On Shark Tank, Lays Off Employees Following Mental Health Survey

‘To Ensure No One Remains Stressed At Work’: YesMadam, Once Featured On Shark Tank, Lays...

Entertainment

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms ‘Animal’ To Be A Trilogy, Filming For Sequel To Begin In 2027

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms ‘Animal’ To Be A Trilogy, Filming For Sequel To Begin In 2027

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox