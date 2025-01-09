Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
BOMB Threat: Several Schools In Delhi Receives Threat Via Emails

Several prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting swift action from authorities.

BOMB Threat: Several Schools In Delhi Receives Threat Via Emails

Several prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting swift action from authorities. The affected schools reportedly include Delhi Public School (DPS) in Vasant Vihar and RK Puram, as well as Blue Bells and Tagore International School.

Threat Details

The emails, which claimed that explosives had been planted on the school premises, have sent shockwaves among parents and staff. According to police sources, the email explicitly mentioned “massive and highly dangerous explosives” strategically placed within the schools.

One part of the email, shared by authorities, warned, “Your lack of strict bag checks for students entering the school has provided us with the perfect opportunity to carry out our plan.” The sender appeared to have knowledge of the schools’ exam schedules and student movements, adding a layer of seriousness to the threat.

The message further stated, “During this time, everyone apart from the students writing the exam will either be standing outside on the field or wandering around the building. You will remain completely unaware of the devastating explosives that have already been planted in multiple key locations on your premises.”

Police Response and Investigations

Delhi Police have launched an investigation to verify the credibility of the threats and ensure the safety of the students and staff. Teams of bomb disposal squads and canine units were dispatched to the affected schools to conduct thorough searches.

Officials suspect that the threats may be hoaxes, as they bear similarities to previous bomb threats targeting Delhi schools, which ultimately turned out to be false alarms. Nevertheless, authorities are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness to avoid any risk.

Rising Concern Among Parents and Schools

The incident has caused considerable concern among parents, who have called for enhanced security measures. Many schools in the city have already implemented stricter protocols, including bag checks and increased surveillance, in response to the recurring threats.

Last year, over a hundred schools in the national capital received similar bomb threats. None of these threats materialized, but they highlighted the growing trend of hoax threats targeting educational institutions.

Cybercrime Investigation Underway

Police are also working with cybercrime experts to trace the origins of the emails. Preliminary findings suggest the possibility of anonymous routing services being used to send the threats, making the investigation more challenging.

 

 

delhi school bomb threat

