Man Sets Himself On Fire Near Parliament: Delhi Police Investigate

A shocking incident unfolded near Parliament on Wednesday, as a man allegedly set himself on fire in a desperate act. The individual, identified as Jitendra from Uttar Pradesh’s Bagpat, sustained severe burns and was rushed to RML Hospital for urgent medical treatment. According to Delhi Police, the man suffered 90% burns, with the cause of […]

A shocking incident unfolded near Parliament on Wednesday, as a man allegedly set himself on fire in a desperate act. The individual, identified as Jitendra from Uttar Pradesh’s Bagpat, sustained severe burns and was rushed to RML Hospital for urgent medical treatment. According to Delhi Police, the man suffered 90% burns, with the cause of the self-immolation yet to be fully determined. A two-page suicide note was recovered from the scene, shedding some light on the possible reasons behind the tragic act.

The incident occurred at a park near Rail Bhavan, the headquarters of Indian Railways, which is located in close proximity to the Indian Parliament. Authorities stated that the man, after setting himself on fire, ran towards Parliament House. The quick response from local police, railway police, and civilians helped extinguish the flames, but the man’s injuries were critical, leaving him with life-threatening burns.

Delhi: A young man tried to commit suicide by pouring petrol on himself in front of the new Parliament building. Police arrived at the scene. The injured individual has been taken to RML Hospital, where his treatment is ongoing pic.twitter.com/SFglJPg6Pc — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2024

The investigation is ongoing, with the police suggesting that the suicide attempt could be related to personal enmity from Jitendra’s hometown of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh. The suicide note, which was partially burned, may contain crucial information, but the police have yet to fully decipher its contents. Additionally, petrol was found at the scene, indicating that the act was premeditated.

A forensic team has been dispatched to the spot, and authorities are piecing together the details to understand the motive behind this alarming incident. At this time, it is unclear whether there were any larger political or social factors influencing this tragic act, but the focus remains on uncovering the personal circumstances that might have led to the man’s decision.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are expected to provide more updates on the findings and the possible reasons behind this desperate act of self-immolation. Meanwhile, residents and workers near the Parliament area have expressed concern over the growing instances of such incidents, urging for more preventive measures to be put in place.

ALSO READ: WCD Notice Is False Information’, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal