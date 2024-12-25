‘WCD Notice Is False Information’, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal

As Delhi gears up for the upcoming elections, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media, focusing on his government’s track record and contrasting it with the BJP’s lack of progress. Kejriwal emphasized AAP’s work over the years, asserting that the BJP had done nothing for the city in the last decade.

Kejriwal pointed out that the BJP has no Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi elections. “The BJP has not presented any leadership for Delhi. They have done nothing in the past 10 years, while we have worked hard for the people,” he stated, criticizing the opposition’s inability to make a substantial impact.

Listing AAP’s key contributions, Kejriwal highlighted the free services provided to the residents of Delhi. “We gave free electricity, water, and introduced free bus travel for women. We also launched free pilgrimage tours for the elderly,” he noted, highlighting how these initiatives have impacted daily lives in the capital.

Looking ahead, Kejriwal also outlined plans to further benefit Delhi’s residents. “In the future, we will provide ₹2100 per month to women and free treatment for the elderly,” he promised, showing his party’s commitment to further improving social welfare.

Kejriwal wrapped up by urging Delhi voters to consider the past work done by AAP when they cast their ballots. “Vote on the basis of the work we have done, not on false claims,” he concluded, appealing to voters to make an informed decision for the future of Delhi.

As the election nears, Kejriwal and AAP continue to emphasize their achievements while questioning the BJP’s past record, urging voters to prioritize substance over rhetoric.

