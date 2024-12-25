Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘WCD Notice Is False Information’, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal highlights AAP’s work and calls out BJP for lack of leadership ahead of Delhi elections.

‘WCD Notice Is False Information’, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal

As Delhi gears up for the upcoming elections, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media, focusing on his government’s track record and contrasting it with the BJP’s lack of progress. Kejriwal emphasized AAP’s work over the years, asserting that the BJP had done nothing for the city in the last decade.

Kejriwal pointed out that the BJP has no Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi elections. “The BJP has not presented any leadership for Delhi. They have done nothing in the past 10 years, while we have worked hard for the people,” he stated, criticizing the opposition’s inability to make a substantial impact.

Listing AAP’s key contributions, Kejriwal highlighted the free services provided to the residents of Delhi. “We gave free electricity, water, and introduced free bus travel for women. We also launched free pilgrimage tours for the elderly,” he noted, highlighting how these initiatives have impacted daily lives in the capital.

Looking ahead, Kejriwal also outlined plans to further benefit Delhi’s residents. “In the future, we will provide ₹2100 per month to women and free treatment for the elderly,” he promised, showing his party’s commitment to further improving social welfare.

Kejriwal wrapped up by urging Delhi voters to consider the past work done by AAP when they cast their ballots. “Vote on the basis of the work we have done, not on false claims,” he concluded, appealing to voters to make an informed decision for the future of Delhi.

As the election nears, Kejriwal and AAP continue to emphasize their achievements while questioning the BJP’s past record, urging voters to prioritize substance over rhetoric.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 100th Birth Anniversary

Filed under

arvind kejriwal DELHI ELECTIONS

Advertisement

Also Read

South Korea’s Yoon Defies 2nd Agency Summons Over Martial Law

South Korea’s Yoon Defies 2nd Agency Summons Over Martial Law

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Woman Arrested For Locking Young Girl In Dog Cage Under Christmas Tree

Woman Arrested For Locking Young Girl In Dog Cage Under Christmas Tree

KFC For Christmas? World’s Surprising Traditions That Will Blow Your Mind!

KFC For Christmas? World’s Surprising Traditions That Will Blow Your Mind!

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Entertainment

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A Big Hint

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A

Is Disney Blocking Mufasa: The Lion King Memes After Sonic 3 Races Ahead At Box-Office?

Is Disney Blocking Mufasa: The Lion King Memes After Sonic 3 Races Ahead At Box-Office?

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox