Arvind Kejriwal To Face Procecution In The Delhi Excise Policy Case Sanctioned By LG Saxena

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, fresh troubles for the Former Delhi Chief minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing Delhi Excise policy case mounts further after Delhi LG Vinay Saxena has given sanction to ED to prosecute him in the alleged money laundering case revolving around excise scam.

ED had arrested then Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 21st March and filed a prosecution complaint against him, the party and others in May.

In its final prosecution complaint, ED has alleged Arvind Kejriwal along with Manish Sisodia as the mastermind of the alleged excise scam

As per the top sources, The probing agency has further said Kejriwal and former delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia made changes in the excise policy 2021-22 to help thebsouth lobby which had allegedly paid kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crores. Of the Rs 100 crores kickbacks paid, AAP used Rs 45 crores in the Goa assembly elections campaign sources

Sources have informed NewsX that the investigation initiated by the ED under the Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 are scheduled offences under

the PMLA.

As per the contents of the FIR filed by the ED in this case, NewsX has Exclusively accessed that Kejriwal has been accused as the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi Excise Scam in collusion with Ministers of Delhi Govt, AAP leaders and other persons. The contents also mention that Arvind Kejriwal was involved ni the hatching of conspiracy of formulation of the Excise policy 2021-22 to favour certain persons and also involved in the demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange of favours granting ni the said policy. Further, Arvind Kejriwal is knowingly and actually involved in the use of proceeds of crime thus used in the Goa election campaign of the AAP ot which he is the Convenor and the ultimate decision maker.

It is further learnt through our sources that The investigation under PMLA was conducted by the Enforcement Directorate for tracing out Proceeds of Crime generated and laundered due to the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Excise policy 2021-22. Further, ED has filed main Prosecution Complaint dated 26.11.2022 and 8 supplementary Prosecution Complaint including SPC 7 arraying AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal as an accused.

