Saturday, December 21, 2024
4 Killed Including 2 Children In A Massive Fire Tragedy In Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

A tragic fire claimed the lives of four family members, including two children, in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, early on Saturday morning.

A tragic fire claimed the lives of four family members, including two children, in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, early on Saturday morning. The fire broke out in a dairy shop located on the first floor of a building in the Dewas-Nayapura area and rapidly spread to the second floor, where the family was asleep.

Firefighters were promptly dispatched to the scene, where they managed to control the blaze. Unfortunately, by the time the fire was extinguished, the family had perished in the fire. The bodies of the victims, who were severely burned, were recovered and sent for postmortem examination by the police.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire and are working to determine if any safety violations contributed to the tragedy. The incident has left the local community in shock, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.

Filed under

Dewas Fire Tragedy

