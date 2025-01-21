Businessman’s Viral Instagram Video Leads To Arrest Over Tiger Claw Pendant

A Coimbatore businessman was arrested for showing off a tiger claw pendant in a viral Instagram video. The Forest department’s raid found deer antlers and the tiger claw at his residence.

A 54-year-old businessman from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was arrested by Forest officials after he casually showcased a tiger claw pendant in a viral Instagram interview. Balakrishnan, a resident of Puliakulam, was featured by a vlogger who was intrigued by his unique piece of jewellery. During the interview, Balakrishnan openly admitted that the pendant was made from a tiger’s claw, a statement that triggered immediate concern among authorities, considering the protected status of tigers under Indian law.

When questioned about the pendant, Balakrishnan claimed, “This is a tiger claw. I got it from Andhra and I didn’t hunt even though I didn’t want to.” His casual admission, however, raised serious questions about the origin of the tiger claw and its illegal possession. Under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, the possession of animal parts from endangered species, such as tigers, is strictly prohibited.

The viral interview, which attracted significant attention, led to an investigation by the Forest department. On Sunday, authorities raided Balakrishnan’s residence and discovered more concerning items, including a set of deer antlers from a spotted deer, along with the tiger claw pendant. Both items are now being sent for scientific analysis to verify their authenticity.

Balakrishnan, who identified himself as a member of the Sandoz Thevar community, was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act for the illegal possession of animal parts. The arrest brings into focus the increasing black market for endangered species’ body parts, which continues to pose a severe threat to wildlife conservation efforts across the country.

Forest officials have condemned such actions, highlighting that they undermine the vital work being done to protect endangered species. “Possessing items made from protected wildlife species is not only illegal but also a blow to conservation efforts aimed at safeguarding India’s rich biodiversity,” a senior Forest official stated.

The incident has raised crucial questions about the growing demand for exotic animal parts and the role of social media in glamorizing such illegal activities. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to wildlife protection laws, and it emphasizes the need for stringent actions against the trade in endangered animal products.

ALSO READ: Kerala Joins Tamil Nadu: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Urges Centre To Withdraw 2025 UGC Draft Regulations