Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Kerala Joins Tamil Nadu: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Urges Centre To Withdraw 2025 UGC Draft Regulations

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Centre to withdraw the 2025 UGC draft regulations, emphasizing the need for state governments and academic experts' consultation.

Kerala Joins Tamil Nadu: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Urges Centre To Withdraw 2025 UGC Draft Regulations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tabled a resolution in the state legislative assembly, urging the Centre to withdraw the 2025 University Grants Commission (UGC) draft regulations. The resolution, which received unanimous approval, demands that new norms be introduced after holding extensive discussions with state governments and academic experts.

Vijayan, in his speech, highlighted a crucial issue: the current draft regulations could potentially disrupt the federal framework of India by imposing central regulations without proper consultation with state authorities. He stressed that universities across the country function in accordance with laws passed by their respective state legislative assemblies. The Chief Minister pointed out that the Union Government, while holding the power to coordinate and fix educational standards, cannot bypass state governments, which fund about 80% of university operations and play a vital role in ensuring quality education.

The resolution raised concerns over several provisions in the UGC draft regulations, particularly the exclusion of state governments from critical decisions like the appointment of Vice Chancellors and setting teacher qualifications. Vijayan criticized the draft for sidelining state authorities and for introducing provisions that could commercialize higher education. He expressed fears that appointing individuals from the private sector to university leadership roles, without consulting academic experts, would lead to a shift in the priorities of Indian higher education.

Vijayan also pointed to the 42nd Constitutional Amendment Act of 1977, which moved education, including higher education, to the Concurrent List, thereby allowing states to establish and supervise universities. He emphasized that the responsibility of state governments in this area must not be undermined, as they are integral to the development and functioning of educational institutions.

Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly passed a similar resolution, calling for the immediate withdrawal of the UGC draft regulations. The Tamil Nadu government raised concerns that the new regulations would give more power to Governors in the appointment of Vice Chancellors, further centralizing authority in higher education.

The Kerala resolution has added significant weight to the ongoing debate over the UGC’s 2025 draft regulations. The Kerala Chief Minister had previously written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to review the proposed regulations. The Kerala Assembly’s unanimous decision today underscores the growing opposition to the draft norms from several state governments, which are demanding a more inclusive approach to educational reforms.

The resolution’s passage in Kerala has reignited discussions about the balance of power between state and central authorities in India’s education system, making it clear that the relationship between these two entities will play a crucial role in shaping the future of higher education. As the controversy continues to unfold, all eyes will be on the Union Education Ministry to see how they respond to the concerns raised by the Kerala and Tamil Nadu assemblies.

The Kerala government’s stand is clear: reforms in higher education must involve dialogue and consultation with all stakeholders, including state governments, academic experts, and educators. The outcome of this debate could have far-reaching implications for the governance of Indian universities and the future of the nation’s education system.

(With Inputs from Agency)

2025 UGC regulations Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan state legislative assembly

