Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya Celebrates Its Statehood Day Today, Amit Shah Sends Warm Greetings

Every year on January 21st, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura celebrates their Statehood Day, marking the historic moment when they became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act of 1971.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shares greetings on the statehood day – Manipur. He said, “Statehood Day greetings to our sisters and brothers of Manipur.”

Greeting the people of Tripura, Amit Shah said, “Tripura has evolved a significant contributor to the nation’s growth today.”

Greeting the people of Meghalaya, Amit Shah said, “Warm wishes to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya on Statehood Day. Blessed with stunning natural beauty and hardworking people, Meghalaya has made significant contributions to making Bharat proud.”

Historical Background

  • Manipur and Tripura: Originally princely states, both merged with India in 1949. They were later designated as Union Territories in 1956 before achieving full statehood in 1972.
  • Meghalaya: Initially part of Assam, Meghalaya gained autonomous status in 1969 and transitioned into a full-fledged state in 1972.

Statehood Day Celebrations

The Statehood Day festivities are vibrant and culturally rich, showcasing the unique heritage of each state. Key events include:

  • Video clips and speeches recounting the states’ journey to statehood.
  • Traditional dances and special cultural performances highlighting local art and traditions.
  • Award ceremonies to honor exceptional contributions, such as the Governor’s Police Medal, Chief Minister’s Disaster Response Medal, and Meghalaya Day Excellence Awards.

meghalaya Statehood day of Manipur tripura

