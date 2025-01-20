‘We Don’t Want Compensation, We Want Justice’: Victim’s Father To The Judge

Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was sentenced to life imprisonment till death by a city court on Monday.

In a landmark judgment, Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was sentenced to life imprisonment till death by a city court on Monday. Along with the life term, the court imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Roy and directed the state government to provide ₹17 lakhs as compensation to the victim’s family.

During the proceedings, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had pushed for the death penalty, labeling the case as one deserving capital punishment. However, the court ruled otherwise, stating that the crime did not meet the criteria of being a “rarest of rare case.”

Addressing Roy directly, the judge said, “You have been found guilty, and while the CBI advocated for a death penalty, this case does not fall under the rarest of rare category. Thus, no death penalty has been awarded, only life imprisonment.”

The judge further explained that the life term was given because the crime resulted in death, adding, “This is statutory, which is why the accused has also been ordered to pay compensation to the victim’s family.”

Roy had been convicted on January 18 under charges that carried a minimum punishment of life imprisonment, with the maximum being capital punishment.

The judgment brings some closure to the victim’s family, though debates around the adequacy of the punishment continue, given the severity of the crime. The tragic incident had sent shockwaves across the state, leading to widespread protests and calls for justice.

