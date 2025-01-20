NO Death Sentence For RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Convict Sanjay Roy, Gets Life Imprisonment

The sealdah Court pronounces judgement on the Kolkata RG Kar rape and murder case. Life imprisonment for the convict. The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50,000. The court said, no death penalty.

The Sealdah Court pronounces judgement on the Kolkata RG Kar rape and murder case. Sanjoy Roy sentenced to life term till death by Kolkata court in rape and murder of on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50,000. The court said, no death penalty.

This isn’t the rarest of the rare cases; I am sorry,” says the judge.

Sanjay Roy Convicted Of Crime

Sealdah Court in Kolkata on Saturday deliverd its verdict on the horrifying rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court announced Sanjay Roy convicted of the crime.

In the RG-Kar rape-murder case, the court called for a brief recess and later asked to reconvene at 2:45 PM to announce the sentencing judgment. However, during the proceedings, the defense attorney for the accused, Sanjay, appealed to the judge, arguing against the death penalty. The lawyer emphasized that even in rare cases, there should be room for reformation and rehabilitation, and the court should consider evidence that shows why the convict may not deserve complete elimination from society.

On the other hand, the victim’s family lawyer had strongly advocated for the death sentence, demanding the maximum possible punishment for the accused. The final decision on the sentencing will be made when the court reconvenes later today.