Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

NO Death Sentence For RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Convict Sanjay Roy, Gets Life Imprisonment

The sealdah Court pronounces judgement on the Kolkata RG Kar rape and murder case. Life imprisonment for the convict. The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50,000.  The court said, no death penalty. 

NO Death Sentence For RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Convict Sanjay Roy, Gets Life Imprisonment

The Sealdah Court pronounces judgement on the Kolkata RG Kar rape and murder case.  Sanjoy Roy sentenced to life term till death by Kolkata court in rape and murder of on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50,000.  The court said, no death penalty.

This isn’t the rarest of the rare cases; I am sorry,” says the judge.

Sanjay Roy Convicted Of Crime

Sealdah Court in Kolkata on Saturday deliverd its verdict on the horrifying rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.  The court announced Sanjay Roy convicted of the crime.

In the RG-Kar rape-murder case, the court called for a brief recess and later asked to reconvene at 2:45 PM to announce the sentencing judgment. However, during the proceedings, the defense attorney for the accused, Sanjay, appealed to the judge, arguing against the death penalty. The lawyer emphasized that even in rare cases, there should be room for reformation and rehabilitation, and the court should consider evidence that shows why the convict may not deserve complete elimination from society.

On the other hand, the victim’s family lawyer had strongly advocated for the death sentence, demanding the maximum possible punishment for the accused. The final decision on the sentencing will be made when the court reconvenes later today.

 

Filed under

Like imprisonment RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Sanjay Roy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘We Don’t Want Compensation, We Want Justice’: Victim’s Father To The Judge

‘We Don’t Want Compensation, We Want Justice’: Victim’s Father To The Judge

Donald Trump Inauguration Ceremony: When And Where To Watch It Live From India

Donald Trump Inauguration Ceremony: When And Where To Watch It Live From India

Sachin Tendulkar Recalls His Tearful Farewell: ‘He Was Playing With My Emotions’

Sachin Tendulkar Recalls His Tearful Farewell: ‘He Was Playing With My Emotions’

Who is Sanjay Roy? A Look At The Abusive Past Of RG Kar Murder And Rape Convict

Who is Sanjay Roy? A Look At The Abusive Past Of RG Kar Murder And...

Delhi HC Declines Urgent Hearing Of Plea Against AAP’s Poll Promise

Delhi HC Declines Urgent Hearing Of Plea Against AAP’s Poll Promise

Entertainment

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving Salman Khan Alone

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving

Ram Gopal Varma Chokes With Tears Rolling Down His Cheeks After Watching Satya For ‘First Time In 27 Years’

Ram Gopal Varma Chokes With Tears Rolling Down His Cheeks After Watching Satya For ‘First

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox