Monday, November 25, 2024
CBI Gets Evidence About Circulation Of Expired Medicines On RG Kar Campus

As more evidence emerges, authorities are working to understand the full scope of the corruption at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital and its potential impact on public health.

CBI Gets Evidence About Circulation Of Expired Medicines On RG Kar Campus

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered significant evidence of expired medicines being circulated at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, shedding light on a major health scam. According to sources involved in the investigation, the scheme was masterminded by Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of the hospital, who worked closely with a network of retail distributors.

The Expired Medicines Scam: A Deadly Forgery

Instead of disposing of expired medicines as required, Ghosh allegedly orchestrated a process where these outdated drugs were returned to certain retail distributors. These distributors would then repackage the expired medicines with new foils, displaying fresh expiry dates. The repackaged drugs were then resold to R.G. Kar Medical College, with Ghosh receiving substantial commissions for his role in this dangerous forgery.

Sources indicate that this illegal practice primarily involved high-priced medicines, particularly those needed by the Chest Medicine Department. The recent tragic murder and rape of a woman doctor, who worked in this department, has raised further questions. Several witnesses have reported that the doctor had been a vocal critic of the low quality of medicines supplied to the hospital’s Chest Medicine Department.

Connection Between the Doctor’s Death and the Medicine Scam?

The CBI is now investigating a possible link between the doctor’s tragic death and her outspoken objections to the expired medicines issue. The investigation into her rape and murder is running parallel to the financial irregularities probe. Key figures in this case, including Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, the former SHO of Tala Police Station, face allegations of misleading the investigation and tampering with evidence.

Ongoing Investigations and Future Steps

The CBI continues its dual investigation, focusing both on the financial irregularities and the brutal crime. As more evidence emerges, authorities are working to understand the full scope of the corruption at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital and its potential impact on public health.

Filed under

CBI probe financial irregularities hospital scandal medicine forgery R.G. Kar Medical College corruption
