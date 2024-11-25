Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Parliament’s Winter Session: ‘Some Parties Stifle Voice In The House’, PM Modi Attacks Opposition

Ahead of Parliament's winter session, PM Modi attacks Congress and opposition parties, calling for a focus on the people's expectations and productive discussions.

Parliament’s Winter Session: ‘Some Parties Stifle Voice In The House’, PM Modi Attacks Opposition

As the Parliament’s winter session draws near, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already making his presence felt with a fierce critique of opposition parties, particularly Congress. In a strong address ahead of the session, Modi did not hold back, launching an attack on those who, in his view, have failed to live up to the expectations of the people.

“Some parties stifle the voice in the House,” PM Modi declared, highlighting what he sees as a growing trend where certain factions seek to drown out constructive discussions. His words were pointed, addressing how some Members of Parliament (MPs) are out of sync with the common people’s demands. According to Modi, the people’s expectations are clear, and it is high time that Parliament reflects that, with productive debates and solutions at the forefront.

PM Modi also emphasized the rejection of power-hungry parties by voters. “The power-hungry elements have been decisively rejected by the people,” he said, adding that such parties should understand that their agendas do not resonate with the masses. Modi urged that the focus should shift to addressing the needs and aspirations of the people, not the personal or partisan interests of a few.

MUST READ: Winter Session Of Parliament 2024: Key Bills And Debates Ahead

He also directed sharp criticism toward Congress, stating that the party has never been able to truly raise the voice of the people in Parliament. In his eyes, Congress—and many other opposition parties—have allowed the House to become a space for unruly elements, disrupting the progress of constructive governance. “A handful of rejected, unruly elements continue to disrupt the people’s voice,” Modi lamented.

Looking ahead, Modi expressed optimism about the upcoming session, hoping for productive debates and actions that would benefit the country. “I am looking forward to a session where we work together in the spirit of progress and the public’s expectations,” he added, reiterating his commitment to a Parliament that works for the people, free from unnecessary chaos and discord.

With these strong words, PM Modi is signaling his commitment to driving the Parliament’s agenda forward while calling out those he feels are obstructing progress. As the winter session begins, all eyes will be on the opposition to see how they respond to the Prime Minister’s calls for unity and focus on the nation’s well-being. For Modi, it’s clear that this session is not just about legislative work, but about meeting the aspirations of India’s voters.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: NCP Names Ajit Pawar As House Group Minister, Favors Fadnavis For CM

Filed under

Parliament’s Winter Session PM Modi Attacks Opposition PM Slams Congress
Advertisement

Also Read

USPL Premier League: Maryland Mavericks Triumph Over New York Cowboys In Thriller

USPL Premier League: Maryland Mavericks Triumph Over New York Cowboys In Thriller

Manipur: Autopsy Unveils Gruesome Details of Ethnic Conflict Killings

Manipur: Autopsy Unveils Gruesome Details of Ethnic Conflict Killings

COP29 Ends with Climate Finance Deal Amidst Global South’s Discontent

COP29 Ends with Climate Finance Deal Amidst Global South’s Discontent

COP29 Finalizes Carbon Market And Trading Rules In Baku

COP29 Finalizes Carbon Market And Trading Rules In Baku

Rajya Sabha Adjourned After Opposition Demanded To Discuss Adani Issue, Session To Resume On Nov 27

Rajya Sabha Adjourned After Opposition Demanded To Discuss Adani Issue, Session To Resume On Nov...

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock- Deets Inside!

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock-

Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox