Parliament’s Winter Session: ‘Some Parties Stifle Voice In The House’, PM Modi Attacks Opposition

As the Parliament’s winter session draws near, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already making his presence felt with a fierce critique of opposition parties, particularly Congress. In a strong address ahead of the session, Modi did not hold back, launching an attack on those who, in his view, have failed to live up to the expectations of the people.

“Some parties stifle the voice in the House,” PM Modi declared, highlighting what he sees as a growing trend where certain factions seek to drown out constructive discussions. His words were pointed, addressing how some Members of Parliament (MPs) are out of sync with the common people’s demands. According to Modi, the people’s expectations are clear, and it is high time that Parliament reflects that, with productive debates and solutions at the forefront.

PM Modi also emphasized the rejection of power-hungry parties by voters. “The power-hungry elements have been decisively rejected by the people,” he said, adding that such parties should understand that their agendas do not resonate with the masses. Modi urged that the focus should shift to addressing the needs and aspirations of the people, not the personal or partisan interests of a few.

He also directed sharp criticism toward Congress, stating that the party has never been able to truly raise the voice of the people in Parliament. In his eyes, Congress—and many other opposition parties—have allowed the House to become a space for unruly elements, disrupting the progress of constructive governance. “A handful of rejected, unruly elements continue to disrupt the people’s voice,” Modi lamented.

Looking ahead, Modi expressed optimism about the upcoming session, hoping for productive debates and actions that would benefit the country. “I am looking forward to a session where we work together in the spirit of progress and the public’s expectations,” he added, reiterating his commitment to a Parliament that works for the people, free from unnecessary chaos and discord.

With these strong words, PM Modi is signaling his commitment to driving the Parliament’s agenda forward while calling out those he feels are obstructing progress. As the winter session begins, all eyes will be on the opposition to see how they respond to the Prime Minister’s calls for unity and focus on the nation’s well-being. For Modi, it’s clear that this session is not just about legislative work, but about meeting the aspirations of India’s voters.

