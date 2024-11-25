Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maharashtra: NCP Names Ajit Pawar As House Group Minister, Favors Fadnavis For CM

Ajit Pawar has been elected as the NCP legislature party leader in Maharashtra, while the party backs Devendra Fadnavis for CM after the BJP's strong performance in the polls.

Maharashtra: NCP Names Ajit Pawar As House Group Minister, Favors Fadnavis For CM

Ajit Pawar has been unanimously elected as the leader of the NCP legislature party following the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The party sources have indicated substantial support for Devendra Fadnavis as next Chief Minister of Maharashtra during its formation for state government in terms of poll result assessment by the party.

Confirmation of Agit Pawar as the leader of the NCP legislature party was given in a meeting on Sunday. The meeting, chaired by Pawar himself, involved some of the key party people such as Praful Patel, Sunil Tatakare, and Chhagan Bhujbal. Tatakare, while speaking to Times of India confirmed that Pawar’s election as the party leader was unanimous and congratulated him.

The party’s legislators, Tatkare added, were unanimous in their support for Pawar, acknowledging the leadership he assumed in party victory. “NCP legislators congratulated Ajit Pawar on the unprecedented victory in the assembly elections,” he said.

Preference For Fadnavis As CM

Reports claimed that, despite NCP being a party that also has clear preference for a leadership of its choice for a Chief Minister of Maharashtra, it prefers Devendra Fadnavis. Referenced against the change in the political scenario since June 2022, when Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction obtained the Chief Minister’s post, NCP insiders aver that BJP’s significant win at 2025 elections, which they won 132 seats, render Fadnavis’ leadership a more suitable one.

Mahayuti Factor In Elections’ Success

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare explained that several government schemes had influenced the successful results of the assembly elections by Mahayuti, and specifically, the “Ladki Bahin” scheme. According to Tatkare, this scheme benefited directly 2.4 crore women in Maharashtra.

He praised the financial provisions made for the scheme and claimed that it was handled effectively by Ajit Pawar’s finance department. “The finance department led by Ajit Pawar was instrumental in the effective implementation of the scheme,” he said.

Thereafter, newly-elected leaders from the NCP, Shiv Sena, and BJP are slated to meet in the coming days and complete the process of forming the state government. “I am sure the entire exercise will be completed in a day or two,” Tatkare said. The party’s performance – 41 out of 59 constituencies – has sent it into a posição as the third largest parliamentary force in the government formation.

Ajit Pawar, who won his traditional seat in Baramati with a huge majority, is likely to become a key player in the political reorganization. His victory was especially significant since his cousin Yugendra Pawar, who was a Sharad Pawar loyalist, lost the election by an impressive margin.

MUST READ | Adani Controversy, Waqf Bill To Stir Heated Debate As Parliament Winter Session Begins Today

Filed under

Ajit Pawar devendra fadnavis Maharashtra Assembly election national news
Advertisement

Also Read

Winter Session Of Parliament 2024: Key Bills And Debates Ahead

Winter Session Of Parliament 2024: Key Bills And Debates Ahead

Sambhal Violence: Tensions Escalated In Mosque Amid Survey, 4 Dead, Dozens Injured

Sambhal Violence: Tensions Escalated In Mosque Amid Survey, 4 Dead, Dozens Injured

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock- Deets Inside!

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock-...

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out On Russian Jet At Antalya Airport, Passengers Evacuate In Fear

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out On Russian Jet At Antalya Airport, Passengers Evacuate In Fear

Entertainment

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock- Deets Inside!

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock-

Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles

Why Did Ridley Scott Pick Paul Mescal For Gladiator II When He Originally Wanted Timothée Chalamet?

Why Did Ridley Scott Pick Paul Mescal For Gladiator II When He Originally Wanted Timothée

Gladiator II vs Wicked Box-Office: Both Have Raked-In $100M But Which Movie Is Racing Ahead?

Gladiator II vs Wicked Box-Office: Both Have Raked-In $100M But Which Movie Is Racing Ahead?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox