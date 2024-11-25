Maharashtra: NCP Names Ajit Pawar As House Group Minister, Favors Fadnavis For CM

Ajit Pawar has been elected as the NCP legislature party leader in Maharashtra, while the party backs Devendra Fadnavis for CM after the BJP's strong performance in the polls.

Ajit Pawar has been unanimously elected as the leader of the NCP legislature party following the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The party sources have indicated substantial support for Devendra Fadnavis as next Chief Minister of Maharashtra during its formation for state government in terms of poll result assessment by the party.

Confirmation of Agit Pawar as the leader of the NCP legislature party was given in a meeting on Sunday. The meeting, chaired by Pawar himself, involved some of the key party people such as Praful Patel, Sunil Tatakare, and Chhagan Bhujbal. Tatakare, while speaking to Times of India confirmed that Pawar’s election as the party leader was unanimous and congratulated him.

The party’s legislators, Tatkare added, were unanimous in their support for Pawar, acknowledging the leadership he assumed in party victory. “NCP legislators congratulated Ajit Pawar on the unprecedented victory in the assembly elections,” he said.

Preference For Fadnavis As CM

Reports claimed that, despite NCP being a party that also has clear preference for a leadership of its choice for a Chief Minister of Maharashtra, it prefers Devendra Fadnavis. Referenced against the change in the political scenario since June 2022, when Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction obtained the Chief Minister’s post, NCP insiders aver that BJP’s significant win at 2025 elections, which they won 132 seats, render Fadnavis’ leadership a more suitable one.

Mahayuti Factor In Elections’ Success

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare explained that several government schemes had influenced the successful results of the assembly elections by Mahayuti, and specifically, the “Ladki Bahin” scheme. According to Tatkare, this scheme benefited directly 2.4 crore women in Maharashtra.

He praised the financial provisions made for the scheme and claimed that it was handled effectively by Ajit Pawar’s finance department. “The finance department led by Ajit Pawar was instrumental in the effective implementation of the scheme,” he said.

Thereafter, newly-elected leaders from the NCP, Shiv Sena, and BJP are slated to meet in the coming days and complete the process of forming the state government. “I am sure the entire exercise will be completed in a day or two,” Tatkare said. The party’s performance – 41 out of 59 constituencies – has sent it into a posição as the third largest parliamentary force in the government formation.

Ajit Pawar, who won his traditional seat in Baramati with a huge majority, is likely to become a key player in the political reorganization. His victory was especially significant since his cousin Yugendra Pawar, who was a Sharad Pawar loyalist, lost the election by an impressive margin.

