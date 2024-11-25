Adani Controversy, Waqf Bill To Stir Heated Debate As Parliament Winter Session Begins Today

Parliament's Winter Session begins with the opposition pushing for a debate on Adani bribery allegations, while the government plans to introduce the contentious Waqf Bill.

The Winter Session of Parliament starts today and is expected to see hectic debates, disruptions, and possibly adjournments as the opposition gets focused on burning issues. Some of the likely contentious matters that will top the agenda include the bribery allegations against Adani Group, the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, ethnic violence in Manipur, and environmentalism in northern India.

Opposition parties today insisted on an immediate debate on the allegations that the Adani group had paid ₹2,300 crore in bribes to politicians and bureaucrats to secure favorable deals for its solar energy projects. Congress leaders said this was a “grave concern” as it attracted potential threats to the economic and security interests of the country.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said, “We want the Adani bribery issue to be the first agenda item when the Parliament meets on Monday.” Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi echoed that and emphasized a need to discuss the ethnic violence currently happening in Manipur side-by-side with other actions, like the arrest of Jharkhand’s Chief Minister.

Government’s Stand And Agenda

Reacting to the demands, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the business advisory committees of both Houses, in consultation with the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, will decide on what matters to be taken up for discussion. Rijiju urged all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.

The government has lined up 16 bills for consideration during the session, including the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The panel examining the bill is expected to submit its report by the end of the first week of the session, although opposition members have requested an extension.

Key Issues On Table

Apart from the Adani Group issue, the Congress party has issued notices for discussions on rising pollution in northern India, train accidents, and the ongoing strife in Manipur. “These issues are critical and cannot be ignored,” stated Gogoi, who felt that the government’s soft approach towards Manipur Chief Minister is troubling with the repeated ethnic violence in the state.

Expected Clash

An all-party meeting on Sunday sets the stage for the session, with leaders from both sides exchanging barbs. The other date features BJP President J.P. Nadda and Congress’s Jairam Ramesh in attendance. Cooperation has been urged by the government, but with the high-stakes issues appearing on the agenda, disruptions are likely to dominate proceedings.

