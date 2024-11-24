Maharashtra Election Result: Congress Chief Nana Patole Wins Sakoli Assembly Seat By 208 Votes

In a fiercely contested Maharashtra Assembly election, Congress leader Nana Patole barely held onto his Sakoli seat by a razor-thin margin of 208 votes. Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti alliance delivered a resounding defeat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, reshaping the state's political landscape.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole narrowly secured victory in the Sakoli Assembly constituency on Saturday, edging out BJP candidate Avinash Brahmankar by a slim margin of 208 votes. Patole garnered 96,795 votes, while Brahmankar closely followed with 96,587 votes. Independent candidate Somadatta Karanjekar trailed in third place with 18,309 votes.

Major setback for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by the Congress, faced a major setback in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP—achieving a dominant victory.

According to the Election Commission’s results announced on Saturday, the Mahayuti alliance secured 233 seats, while the MVA managed to win only 49 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The elections were conducted in a single phase on November 20.

Nana Patole Wins Sakoli as several high-profile Congress leaders suffer defeats

Several high-profile Congress leaders suffered defeats, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat, and Manikrao Thakre, the AICC in charge of Goa.

Additionally, prominent Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC and MNS debutant Amit Thackeray also lost their contests. Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora was defeated by Aaditya Thackeray in the Worli constituency.

Nana Patole victory: Who else won?

In another notable contest, NCP leader Ajit Pawar emerged victorious against NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) nominee Yugendra Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar. In Nashik district, Independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal, who had left the NCP to contest from the Nandgaon seat, failed to secure a win. Among the debutant candidates, Sreejaya Chavan, daughter of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, achieved success, winning the Bhokar seat in Nanded district on a BJP ticket.

