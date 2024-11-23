Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Who is Atul Limaye? RSS Leader And Mastermind Behind The Mahayuti Win In Maharashtra

Atul Limaye, the RSS’s joint general secretary, emerged as the quiet strategist behind the Mahayuti alliance’s decisive victory in Maharashtra, a state pivotal to the Sangh’s ideological and political ambitions. His efforts, coupled with the RSS's grassroots mobilisation, ensured a robust voter turnout in key urban centers, securing the coalition’s success.

Maharashtra, home to Nagpur—the State’s second capital and headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)—holds both symbolic and strategic importance for the organisation. Atul Limaye, the RSS’s joint general secretary and a key architect of the Mahayuti alliance’s recent victory, played a pivotal role in ensuring success in this crucial State. Losing ground in this State would have significantly impacted its influence and ideological goals.

Role of RSS in Mahayuti win

In the recent elections, the Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured victory. However, the RSS’s role extended far beyond symbolic support. True to its tradition of operating discreetly, the Sangh focused on mobilising voters, particularly in urban hubs like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

RSS observers noted that after the BJP’s underwhelming performance in the June Lok Sabha elections, the RSS opted for a more proactive role in the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign. This shift included appointing Atul Limaye, the former chief of the RSS’s western region and current joint general secretary, to spearhead the effort.

Who is Atul Limaye?

Atul Limaye, a 54-year-old engineer from Nashik, is recognised as the architect of the Mahayuti’s victory. Having left a multinational corporate career nearly three decades ago to become a full-time RSS pracharak, Limaye is known for his low-profile yet effective leadership style. His early work in regions like Raigad, Konkan, and western Maharashtra, and his tenure as Saha Prant Pracharak for the Devgiri Prant—covering Marathwada and North Maharashtra—allowed him to develop a profound understanding of the region’s agrarian economy and socio-political challenges.

In 2014, when the BJP assumed power in Maharashtra, Limaye oversaw the Western Maharashtra region, which includes Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa. During this period, he gained deep insights into the political landscape, including the strengths and vulnerabilities of both BJP leaders and their opponents. He also played a pivotal role in appointing key figures to educational and government institutions.

Atul Limaye strategy for Maharashtra elections

Limaye’s long-term initiatives, including the establishment of research teams, study groups, and think tanks, have addressed a wide range of topics, from demographic studies of religious minorities to policy-making frameworks. His teams provided crucial insights that helped the State government address issues such as the Maratha agitation of 2017, underscoring the impact of his strategic and analytical contributions.

RSS functionaries highlighted their strategic emphasis on voter turnout in urban areas where the organisation wields significant influence. “Our role was to create awareness and encourage voters to come out and make their voice heard,” the functionary explained.

This effort involved extensive groundwork by RSS cadres, who leveraged their network of shakhas (branches) and affiliated organisations to engage with grassroots communities. The Sangh capitalised on its apolitical yet impactful image to attract undecided voters who may have been indifferent to conventional political campaigns.

