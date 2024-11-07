Kiren Rijiju Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Disrespecting Constitution Over ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday strongly objected to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ event held in Nagpur, claiming that the Congress MP “does not respect the Constitution.” Rijiju accused Gandhi of dishonoring both Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, and the Constitution itself, pointing out that the Congress has no right to speak about the Constitution after allegedly insulting it. His comments came after Gandhi’s recent public appearance in Nagpur, a city that holds deep significance for the RSS and the BJP.

During a press conference, Rijiju said, “I object to Rahul Gandhi holding ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ in Nagpur when he doesn’t respect the Constitution. The Congress has no right to talk about Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar and the Constitution after insulting them.” The BJP leader was referring to the growing political tensions surrounding the protection of the Constitution in light of Gandhi’s public statements and the Congress party’s political stance.

Gandhi’s Event: A Symbolic Show of Constitution Support

Gandhi’s ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ was held in Nagpur on Wednesday, where he addressed the gathering while holding a small red-covered copy of the Constitution. The event was particularly significant as it was organized in Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP. Gandhi, who has frequently carried a copy of the Constitution during public events, has framed his advocacy around defending constitutional values, especially during periods of electoral tension. His use of the Constitution during his political campaigns has become a powerful symbol of his opposition to what he describes as the BJP’s assault on democratic institutions.

Fadnavis and Fears of Anarchy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, another prominent BJP leader, weighed in with criticism, suggesting that Gandhi’s actions are contradictory. “Gandhi holds the Constitution in one hand while promoting anarchy with the other,” Fadnavis remarked, accusing Gandhi of supporting a radical agenda promoted by “urban Naxals and anarchists.” Fadnavis also warned that these elements were pushing the Congress toward more extreme, anti-establishment positions, which he argued could destabilize India’s democratic framework.

Fadnavis’s comments reflect the ongoing polarization between the BJP and the Congress, with each side accusing the other of undermining India’s democratic and constitutional foundations. The BJP’s accusations focus on what it perceives as Gandhi’s inconsistent actions, while Congress counters with allegations of authoritarianism and erosion of democratic rights under the BJP government.

Congress Defends Gandhi’s Position

In response, Congress Maharashtra President Nana Patole strongly defended Gandhi, arguing that the BJP’s reaction was largely driven by fear and insecurity. Patole suggested that the BJP was “rattled” by the fact that Gandhi chose to hold the event in Nagpur, a city that holds strong symbolic ties to the RSS. Nagpur is considered the heartland of the BJP’s ideological foundation, and Patole saw Gandhi’s choice of venue as an important statement in the political battle against the BJP’s growing influence.

Patole also noted that, in reality, the BJP’s reaction was more about political competition than any genuine concern for the Constitution. He asserted that the BJP’s criticism was a deflection from the real issue—Congress’s consistent effort to safeguard India’s democratic institutions and its pushback against the authoritarian tendencies of the BJP-led government.

Gandhi’s Advocacy for the Constitution

This was not the first time Gandhi has used the Constitution as a political symbol. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi carried a pocket-sized copy of the Constitution at his rallies, expressing fears that the BJP might attempt to dismantle the document if they won a third consecutive term in power. His message was clear: the BJP’s growing influence, according to Gandhi, posed a direct threat to India’s democratic structure. While the BJP did win the elections, it failed to secure a single-party majority, leading to the formation of a coalition government with its NDA allies.

In recent months, Gandhi has continued to focus on the defense of India’s democratic rights, including highlighting the growing concerns over media freedom, the independence of the judiciary, and other constitutional guarantees. The ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ in Nagpur was another manifestation of his commitment to these principles, with Gandhi emphasizing the importance of safeguarding India’s Constitution against perceived threats.

BJP and Congress: A Clash of Ideological Visions

The political clash between the BJP and Congress is rooted in deep ideological differences. The Congress, which led the freedom movement and played a pivotal role in framing India’s democratic principles, has positioned itself as the defender of constitutional values. In contrast, the BJP, with its roots in Hindutva ideology and the RSS, sees itself as the true custodian of India’s cultural heritage and national identity. The Congress’s commitment to secularism, social justice, and democracy often stands in stark contrast to the BJP’s vision of a more centralized, majoritarian state.

This ideological divide has become more pronounced in recent years, particularly as India approaches its upcoming elections. The Congress’s consistent criticism of the BJP over constitutional values, coupled with the BJP’s pushback against what it sees as Congress’s opposition to national progress, has led to heightened tensions. The ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ in Nagpur is a microcosm of this larger political struggle, with both sides staking a claim to the legacy of India’s Constitution and its future direction.

The Constitution as a Political Symbol

At the heart of this controversy is the role of the Constitution as a political symbol in contemporary Indian politics. For Gandhi and the Congress, the Constitution represents the cornerstone of India’s democracy, and their advocacy for it is framed as a defense against what they perceive as authoritarian and undemocratic tendencies within the BJP. For the BJP, however, the Constitution is an evolving document that must be interpreted in line with its vision of India’s cultural and political future. This clash over the Constitution is likely to intensify as the election cycle heats up, with both sides vying for support by invoking the Constitution as a tool of political legitimacy.

As the debate continues, the nation is left to consider what the future of India’s democracy will look like, and whether the Constitution, once seen as a unifying force, will become a battleground for political ideologies.

