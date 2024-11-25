Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
Winter Session Of Parliament 2024: Key Bills And Debates Ahead

The Winter Session of Parliament kicks off today with key bills like the Waqf and Disaster Management Amendment Bills, alongside potential new reforms.

Winter Session Of Parliament 2024: Key Bills And Debates Ahead

The Winter Session of Parliament begins today, bringing a fresh wave of legislative activity and political discussion. The session follows the NDA’s resounding victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, giving the ruling government a strong mandate. Here are 10 key points to follow closely in this session:

  1. Session Kickoff: The Winter Session begins today, running through to December 20. It is expected to be a busy period with a host of important bills up for discussion.
  2. Opposition Strategy Meeting: Floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet this morning to strategize their approach for the session. The opposition plans to raise critical issues such as law and order in Manipur and rising unemployment.
  3. Government’s Strong Position: After their wins in Maharashtra and Haryana, the NDA government enters the session with renewed strength. This could influence the legislative agenda and government actions.
  4. Key Bills in the Spotlight: The government plans to table important bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill and Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, which will be discussed in the coming days.
  5. Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill: Another significant bill set for introduction is the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend several existing banking regulations, including the Reserve Bank of India Act and the State Bank of India Act.
  6. Railway Act Amendment Bill
    The Railway Act Amendment Bill is also expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha, bringing important changes to the functioning of India’s railway system.
  7. One Nation One Election Bill: There is strong speculation that the government might introduce the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, a move that could bring sweeping changes to India’s electoral system. Prime Minister Modi recently emphasized this as a key focus for the government.
  8. Opposition’s Focus on Manipur: The opposition, led by Congress’s Pramod Tiwari, has expressed concern over the ongoing violence and lawlessness in Manipur, with plans to highlight this issue during the session.
  9. Pollution and Unemployment Concerns: The opposition is also expected to raise pressing issues like rising pollution levels in northern India and the worsening unemployment crisis, which continue to impact millions across the country.
  10. Parliament’s Smooth Functioning: To ensure smooth operations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with floor leaders of all political parties. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has urged cooperation for productive sessions.

ALSO READ: 3 Dead, 20 Cops Injured In Violent Clashes Over Mosque Survey in UP’s Sambhal

