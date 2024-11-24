Home
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Motivates Young Indians To Participate In NCC

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat addresses youth empowerment, the importance of the NCC, and inspiring environmental initiatives, calling for a united, developed India.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Motivates Young Indians To Participate In NCC

In the 116th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again captured the hearts of millions with his powerful and heartfelt message for the people of India. Sharing his excitement for this unique form of direct communication, he said, “I eagerly wait for Mann Ki Baat throughout the month so that I can have direct communication with you.” His enthusiasm reflected the deep connection he feels with the nation, making this broadcast more than just a speech—it’s a reflection of his commitment to understanding the pulse of the nation.

This month’s episode saw PM Modi highlighting the importance of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) as a tool for shaping the personalities of young people. He called on the youth of India to join NCC in large numbers, emphasizing how it helps in character building and overall development. “The energy, skills, and commitment of our youth are essential for the nation’s growth,” Modi remarked, underscoring the vital role the younger generation will play in India’s journey toward becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

Adding to this momentum, the Prime Minister announced the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue, scheduled for January 11-12, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam. This event, marking the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, aims to bring together young leaders from across the country to discuss India’s path to becoming a developed nation. The platform will enable youth to voice their thoughts and contribute to shaping the future of India.

MUST READ: Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital’s AQI Plunges To ‘Severe’ Levels Again, Gurugram Sees Improvement

Modi also celebrated the significant strides made in bridging the digital divide. He applauded the efforts of young people who have been instrumental in introducing digital innovations to senior citizens, making them more confident in navigating the online world. He highlighted the success of the Digital Life Certificate initiative, which has simplified pension disbursement for the elderly, ensuring that technology serves everyone, including senior citizens.

During his address, PM Modi also spoke about inspiring initiatives like the Prakrith Arivagam Library in Chennai, a space dedicated to reducing screen time for young people while encouraging creativity. The success of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (One Tree for Mom) campaign was another highlight, with over 100 crore trees planted in five months. He encouraged listeners to plant trees in honor of their mothers, fostering both environmental responsibility and a deep sense of gratitude.

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of the Koodugal Trust in Chennai, which is working to bring sparrows back into children’s lives, and the Early Bird campaign in Mysuru that educates children about the importance of nature. These initiatives, along with efforts from the Kanpur Ploggers Group and the Swachhata Abhiyan to clear decades-old files from government offices, are vital in creating a cleaner, greener, and more responsible India.

PM Modi wrapped up his address by sharing stories of Indian immigrants making a difference worldwide, as well as highlighting India’s cultural diplomacy efforts in Slovakia. He also reflected on the Oral History Project, an initiative aimed at collecting the stories of those who suffered during the Partition of India, emphasizing the importance of preserving history to secure a nation’s future.

As always, PM Modi’s message was one of unity, empowerment, and responsibility. Whether it’s through youth engagement, environmental initiatives, or cultural preservation, his call to action resonated with the people, inspiring them to contribute toward a stronger, more developed India.

ALSO READ: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Or Ajit Pawar, Who Will Be The Next Chief Minister Of Maharashtra?

Filed under

National Cadet Corps PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue Youth Empowerment
