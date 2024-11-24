Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital’s AQI Plunges To ‘Severe’ Levels Again, Gurugram Sees Improvement

Delhi's air quality hits 'severe' levels again with an AQI of 412. While neighboring cities struggle, Gurugram sees some improvement in air quality.

Delhi’s air quality has worsened dramatically, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketing to 412 on Saturday, placing the city firmly in the ‘severe’ category. This marked a significant setback after a brief period of improvement on Friday. For Delhi’s residents, this means facing hazardous pollution levels that pose serious health risks, particularly from fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can infiltrate the lungs and bloodstream, leading to chronic respiratory issues, heart disease, and other long-term health complications.

Neighboring cities have also experienced mixed results, with Ghaziabad and Noida grappling with ‘very poor’ air quality, while Gurugram managed to see some improvement, recording an AQI of 265. However, Anand Vihar in Delhi faced even worse conditions, with its AQI soaring to a staggering 473, marking a dangerous air quality situation for its residents.

As smog continues to blanket Delhi, the city’s visibility remains severely impacted, making everyday life challenging for millions. The situation has reached a critical point, with Delhi’s government under intense scrutiny. The Supreme Court, which had previously reprimanded the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over its handling of the pollution crisis, has enforced strict measures through Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These include restrictions on non-essential diesel vehicles, a temporary halt on construction projects, and stringent enforcement at border entry points to reduce pollution.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted inspections in the Narela-Singhu border areas to ensure compliance with these regulations, calling for greater urgency in tackling the environmental crisis. The Supreme Court also extended the Stage IV measures for an additional three days, acknowledging the worsening situation and underscoring the need for more stringent actions to protect the public.

For Delhi’s residents, this ongoing pollution crisis remains a daily struggle, with serious health consequences looming. The city’s air quality continues to be a major concern, and urgent measures are required to ensure long-term relief.

