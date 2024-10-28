Noida’s Air Quality Index Doubles In A Day, Officials Attribute Pollution To Pakistan

As Diwali approaches, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad has taken a concerning turn. On Sunday, the AQI soared to 304, a significant jump from 169 just a day prior, categorizing the air quality as ‘very poor’ a level that poses serious health risks to residents. This alarming increase has raised concerns among local inhabitants, as it marks the first time this season that all three National Capital Region (NCR) cities have experienced ‘very poor’ air quality simultaneously.

Understanding AQI Levels

The Air Quality Index is a tool used to gauge air pollution levels, with specific ranges indicating the potential health impacts:

0 to 50: Good

Good 51 to 100: Satisfactory

Satisfactory 101 to 200: Moderate

Moderate 201 to 300: Poor

Poor 301 to 400: Very Poor

Very Poor 401 to 500: Severe

With the current AQI exceeding 300, residents are understandably alarmed about the deteriorating air quality.

Officials Blame Cross-Border Pollution

In a controversial statement, DK Gupta, a senior official with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in Greater Noida, pointed fingers at Pakistan for the rise in pollution levels. He stated, “This is the first time this year that all three cities—Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad—have recorded ‘very poor’ air quality on the same day. Our neighboring country is to blame, as increasing instances of stubble burning have been sending toxic smoke across the border.”

Officials have also noted that adverse wind conditions have exacerbated the problem, trapping smoke and preventing its dispersal. The combination of stagnant local winds, which fell to zero on Sunday, has created a hazy atmosphere, resulting in visibility dropping to just 1,000 meters at Palam and 1,500 meters at Safdarjung. Some air quality monitoring stations even reported AQI levels venturing into the severe category.

Delhi’s Air Quality Situation

While Noida and its neighboring regions face a significant decline in air quality, Delhi’s AQI has shown slight improvement, dropping to 264 by Monday morning—approximately 90 points lower than the previous day. However, despite this progress, the national capital remains in the ‘very poor’ category, indicating that health risks persist.

The deteriorating air quality in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by pollution, especially during festive seasons when firecrackers and other activities typically exacerbate the problem. As residents prepare for Diwali, awareness of air quality and its implications on health becomes crucial. Authorities are urged to take immediate action to address pollution sources, while citizens should consider minimizing exposure to poor air conditions.

