CJI DY Chandrachud Addresses Controversy Surrounding PM Modi’s Visit Amid Concerns Over Judicial Independence

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has firmly dismissed the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to his residence for Ganesh Puja, asserting that judges are well aware of their responsibilities within a democratic framework.

CJI’s Stance on Judicial Independence

CJI Chandrachud emphasized, “No judge, at least of them CJI or HC chief justice, can remotely invite any threat, actual or perceived, to the independence of the judiciary.” His remarks come in response to the backlash following the Prime Minister‘s attendance at the Ganesh festival celebrations at the CJI’s home in September. This event has ignited a heated discussion regarding the delicate balance of power between the executive and judicial branches of government.

The Chief Justice characterized the criticism of the Prime Minister’s visit as “unnecessary, unwarranted, and illogical.” He defended the notion that it is customary for political figures, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, to visit judges’ homes on social occasions. He asserted that the entrenched spirit of an independent judiciary ensures that judicial matters are “never discussed” during such gatherings.

Tradition and Customary Visits

CJI Chandrachud elaborated on the tradition of social interactions between judges and political executives, recounting his experience as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. He noted that it is customary for the Chief Justice of Allahabad to meet the Chief Minister following their oath-taking ceremony to discuss infrastructural challenges facing the judiciary. “The second meeting of the CM always takes place at the residence of the CJ,” CJI Chandrachud explained.

He underscored the prevalence of social visits during significant occasions, such as festivals or family events, stating that it is not uncommon for the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers to visit the residences of the Chief Justice of India, Chief Justices of High Courts, and judges during these times.

The Fallout from PM Modi’s Visit

The controversy erupted after images and videos emerged of PM Modi participating in the Ganesh Puja celebrations at the CJI’s home. Critics voiced concerns about the potential implications of such interactions, suggesting that they could blur the lines between the judiciary and the executive. Prominent legal figures expressed their unease regarding the visit, which they argue could undermine the perceived independence of the judiciary.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising was particularly vocal, criticizing the meeting on social media. She stated, “Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary. Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI. The SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of independence of the CJI from the Executive,” highlighting the deep concerns within the legal community.