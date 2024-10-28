Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

CJI DY Chandrachud Addresses Controversy Surrounding PM Modi’s Visit Amid Concerns Over Judicial Independence

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has firmly dismissed the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his residence

CJI DY Chandrachud Addresses Controversy Surrounding PM Modi’s Visit Amid Concerns Over Judicial Independence

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has firmly dismissed the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to his residence for Ganesh Puja, asserting that judges are well aware of their responsibilities within a democratic framework.

CJI’s Stance on Judicial Independence

CJI Chandrachud emphasized, “No judge, at least of them CJI or HC chief justice, can remotely invite any threat, actual or perceived, to the independence of the judiciary.” His remarks come in response to the backlash following the Prime Minister‘s attendance at the Ganesh festival celebrations at the CJI’s home in September. This event has ignited a heated discussion regarding the delicate balance of power between the executive and judicial branches of government.

The Chief Justice characterized the criticism of the Prime Minister’s visit as “unnecessary, unwarranted, and illogical.” He defended the notion that it is customary for political figures, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, to visit judges’ homes on social occasions. He asserted that the entrenched spirit of an independent judiciary ensures that judicial matters are “never discussed” during such gatherings.

Tradition and Customary Visits

CJI Chandrachud elaborated on the tradition of social interactions between judges and political executives, recounting his experience as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. He noted that it is customary for the Chief Justice of Allahabad to meet the Chief Minister following their oath-taking ceremony to discuss infrastructural challenges facing the judiciary. “The second meeting of the CM always takes place at the residence of the CJ,” CJI Chandrachud explained.

He underscored the prevalence of social visits during significant occasions, such as festivals or family events, stating that it is not uncommon for the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers to visit the residences of the Chief Justice of India, Chief Justices of High Courts, and judges during these times.

The Fallout from PM Modi’s Visit

The controversy erupted after images and videos emerged of PM Modi participating in the Ganesh Puja celebrations at the CJI’s home. Critics voiced concerns about the potential implications of such interactions, suggesting that they could blur the lines between the judiciary and the executive. Prominent legal figures expressed their unease regarding the visit, which they argue could undermine the perceived independence of the judiciary.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising was particularly vocal, criticizing the meeting on social media. She stated, “Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary. Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI. The SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of independence of the CJI from the Executive,” highlighting the deep concerns within the legal community.

Also read: Spanish PM And Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugarate Tata Aircraft Complex In Vadodara

Filed under

Chief Justice of India (CJI) CJI DY Chandrachud Judicial Independence PM Modi
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Pele And Maradona Were Never Honored With Ballon d’Or?

Why Pele And Maradona Were Never Honored With Ballon d’Or?

Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan: How Much Would It Cost The US Economy?

Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan: How Much Would It Cost The US Economy?

Noida’s Air Quality Index Doubles In A Day, Officials Attribute Pollution To Pakistan

Noida’s Air Quality Index Doubles In A Day, Officials Attribute Pollution To Pakistan

PM Modi, Spanish PM Inaugurate Tata-Airbus C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Complex In Gujarat’s Vadodara

PM Modi, Spanish PM Inaugurate Tata-Airbus C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Complex In Gujarat’s Vadodara

UP Man Warns Lawrence Bishnoi: ‘Don’t Harm Salman Khan,’ Threat Video Goes Viral

UP Man Warns Lawrence Bishnoi: ‘Don’t Harm Salman Khan,’ Threat Video Goes Viral

Entertainment

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

Did TikTok Star Manahil Malik Leak Her Own Video? What Inspired Mishi Khan’s Criticism?

Did TikTok Star Manahil Malik Leak Her Own Video? What Inspired Mishi Khan’s Criticism?

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox