Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What D Y Chandrachud And Modi Discussed On PM’s Ganesh Puja Visit? Outgoing CJI Opens Up

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who will retire on November 10, 2024, recently addressed concerns surrounding his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Ganesh Puja in September. He clarified that such interactions are standard and focus solely on judiciary-related infrastructure needs rather than judicial decisions.

What D Y Chandrachud And Modi Discussed On PM’s Ganesh Puja Visit? Outgoing CJI Opens Up

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who will retire on November 10, 2024, recently addressed concerns surrounding his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Ganesh Puja in September. He clarified that such interactions are standard and focus solely on judiciary-related infrastructure needs rather than judicial decisions.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the Chief Justice’s residence during the festival led to questions from the Opposition regarding the propriety of the meeting. Chief Justice Chandrachud responded by emphasizing that there is sufficient maturity within constitutional courts and executive leadership to ensure that judicial matters are not part of these discussions.

Meeting for administrative purposes

Speaking at the Loksatta lecture series, Justice Chandrachud observed that it is common in many states for Chief Justices to meet with Chief Ministers for administrative purposes. He pointed out that these meetings are not for discussing judicial decisions and that there is significant respect for the judiciary within political circles.

Chandrachud highlighted the importance of such meetings in addressing essential judicial infrastructure needs, such as constructing new court facilities and providing accommodations for judges, based on his experience as a Chief Justice in various High Courts. He stressed the importance of maintaining open communication between the judiciary and the government, noting that all branches work toward the common goal of national betterment. He affirmed that dialogue should continue as long as this mutual trust is preserved.

He also mentioned that judges occasionally meet political leaders in social settings, but judicial matters are never discussed on such occasions.

Opposition criticizes PM Modi’s Ganesh Puja visit Chief Justice Chandrachud

Following the Prime Minister’s visit, controversy ensued. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggested that Justice Chandrachud should step away from the Shiv Sena dispute case involving factions led by Eknath Shinde and UBT. Similarly, party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed concerns, noting the repeated delays in the Sena vs. Sena case.

RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha commented that while Ganesh Puja is a private event, broadcasting it to the public could send an unintended message due to the high-profile nature of the Chief Justice and the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla defended the meeting, recalling a 2009 Iftar gathering hosted by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and attended by then Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan as a precedent.

Read More: Hyderabad Police Impose Section 163 Ban: What You Need To Know

Filed under

Chief Justice Chandrachud DY CHandrachud PM Modi Ganesh Puja visit
Advertisement

Also Read

MS Dhoni Appreciates Aggressive Result Oriented Approach Of Modern Test Cricket

MS Dhoni Appreciates Aggressive Result Oriented Approach Of Modern Test Cricket

US Elections 2024: Candidate With More Votes Can Also Lose Election, Know How

US Elections 2024: Candidate With More Votes Can Also Lose Election, Know How

Rafael Nadal Launches A Food Supplement Brand Inspired By His Commitment To Self-Improvement.

Rafael Nadal Launches A Food Supplement Brand Inspired By His Commitment To Self-Improvement.

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Data Shows Indians Lost 120.3 Cr In Digital Arrest: PM Modi Alerts Citizens In Mann Ki Baat

Data Shows Indians Lost 120.3 Cr In Digital Arrest: PM Modi Alerts Citizens In Mann...

Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

Did TikTok Star Manahil Malik Leak Her Own Video? What Inspired Mishi Khan’s Criticism?

Did TikTok Star Manahil Malik Leak Her Own Video? What Inspired Mishi Khan’s Criticism?

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

What Did Adele Tell Celine Dion During Their Teary-Eyed Reunion At Las Vegas Residency?

What Did Adele Tell Celine Dion During Their Teary-Eyed Reunion At Las Vegas Residency?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox