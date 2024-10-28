What D Y Chandrachud And Modi Discussed On PM’s Ganesh Puja Visit? Outgoing CJI Opens Up

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who will retire on November 10, 2024, recently addressed concerns surrounding his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Ganesh Puja in September. He clarified that such interactions are standard and focus solely on judiciary-related infrastructure needs rather than judicial decisions.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the Chief Justice’s residence during the festival led to questions from the Opposition regarding the propriety of the meeting. Chief Justice Chandrachud responded by emphasizing that there is sufficient maturity within constitutional courts and executive leadership to ensure that judicial matters are not part of these discussions.

Meeting for administrative purposes

Speaking at the Loksatta lecture series, Justice Chandrachud observed that it is common in many states for Chief Justices to meet with Chief Ministers for administrative purposes. He pointed out that these meetings are not for discussing judicial decisions and that there is significant respect for the judiciary within political circles.

Chandrachud highlighted the importance of such meetings in addressing essential judicial infrastructure needs, such as constructing new court facilities and providing accommodations for judges, based on his experience as a Chief Justice in various High Courts. He stressed the importance of maintaining open communication between the judiciary and the government, noting that all branches work toward the common goal of national betterment. He affirmed that dialogue should continue as long as this mutual trust is preserved.

He also mentioned that judges occasionally meet political leaders in social settings, but judicial matters are never discussed on such occasions.

Opposition criticizes PM Modi’s Ganesh Puja visit Chief Justice Chandrachud

Following the Prime Minister’s visit, controversy ensued. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggested that Justice Chandrachud should step away from the Shiv Sena dispute case involving factions led by Eknath Shinde and UBT. Similarly, party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed concerns, noting the repeated delays in the Sena vs. Sena case.

RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha commented that while Ganesh Puja is a private event, broadcasting it to the public could send an unintended message due to the high-profile nature of the Chief Justice and the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla defended the meeting, recalling a 2009 Iftar gathering hosted by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and attended by then Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan as a precedent.

