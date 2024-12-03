Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Central Government Gives Details Of Measures To Combat Food Adulteration In Response To Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma’s Question

In response to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Shri Kartikeya Sharma, the government in Rajya Sabha today detailed its intensified efforts to combat food adulteration. Over 500 complaints have been registered in two years, with initiatives like mobile testing labs and consumer-friendly grievance mechanisms ensuring safer food for all.

In response to Rajya Sabha MP Shri Kartikeya Sharma, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution today provided detailed insights into the government’s initiatives to combat food adulteration, particularly in milk, milk products, and baby food.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings today ran smoothly, for the first time in over a week since the Winter Session of Parliament began.

FSSAI’s Role in Ensuring Food Safety

Minister of State Shri B.L. Verma outlined the measures implemented by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the mechanisms available for addressing consumer grievances.

FSSAI, established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, conducts regular surveillance, inspections, and random sampling to ensure the safety and quality of food products. Special provisions within the Act penalize manufacturers and sellers of substandard, misbranded, and unsafe food. Mobile testing facilities, termed Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs), have also been deployed to extend testing capabilities to remote areas.

Food Adulteration Complaints Across States

Answering to the question of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Kartikeya Sharma about the number of cases of adulteration that have been registered with the consumer commissions over the last two years from urban and rural areas the Ministry said, in the last two years, 533 complaints related to food and beverage adulteration have been registered with consumer commissions across the country.

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of complaints at 112, followed by Rajasthan with 88, and Kerala with 51. Smaller states such as Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand reported fewer cases, with one and two complaints, respectively.

Consumer-Friendly Mechanisms and Penalties

The answer to the MP Kartikeya Sharma’s questions also noted that to facilitate consumer complaints, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and its associated rules provide mechanisms for filing grievances without a fee for claims valued under ₹5 lakh. The government has also launched the E-Daakhil portal to enable online filing of complaints. In addition to physical hearings, video conferencing facilities are available at the National and State Consumer Commissions.

The Act mandates a resolution timeline of three months for cases not requiring analysis and five months for cases involving testing. Provisions to minimize adjournments ensure speedy resolution. These steps aim to provide accessible redressal, especially for consumers from low-income and less-educated backgrounds.

Penalties under the Consumer Protection Act include imprisonment and fines based on the severity of harm caused to consumers. The government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safe and wholesome food for all citizens through robust regulatory frameworks and consumer-friendly initiatives.

