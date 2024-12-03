Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
No Week Off For Parliamentarians On Saturday And Sunday: Om Birla

He informed the members that a decision had been made in consultation with the leaders of all political parties regarding the special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

No Week Off For Parliamentarians On Saturday And Sunday: Om Birla

In a recent statement in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla addressed the issue of frequent adjournments during parliamentary sessions. He informed the members that a decision had been made in consultation with the leaders of all political parties regarding the special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. This discussion is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 13, and Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Birla emphasized that the session would be extended to include a sitting on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 11:00 AM, in case the House experiences continuous adjournments. He made it clear that if the House continues to be adjourned for multiple days, sessions will also be held on weekends—both Saturday and Sunday—until the pending business is completed.

Also Read: Did You Know India’s 1st President Was From Patna? Remembering Dr Rajendra Prasad

