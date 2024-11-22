Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Chattisgarh: 10 Maoists Killed In Sukma Encounter

The Security forces launched an anti-Naxalite operation targeting Maoists from the Konta and Kistaram area committees.

Chattisgarh: 10 Maoists Killed In Sukma Encounter

At least 10 Maoists were killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in the dense forests of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

The joint operation, conducted by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), took place in the Korajuguda, Nagaram, Dantewada, and Bhandarpadar regions of Bastar.

The Security forces launched an anti-Naxalite operation targeting Maoists from the Konta and Kistaram area committees, based on specific intelligence inputs.

Weapons, including AK-47 and INSAS rifles, as well as explosives, were recovered. The identities of the deceased Maoists are yet to be confirmed, and a search operation is still underway, according to police officials.

This encounter comes less than a week after five Maoists were killed during an operation in the Abujhmarh forests. The latest killings bring the Maoist death toll in 2024 to 207, highlighting the intensified crackdown on insurgency in the state.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss progress in eradicating Naxalism. The CM reported that nearly 700 Maoists have surrendered this year, moving the state closer to the government’s goal of eliminating Naxalism by 2026.

The state government and security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to uprooting Maoist violence while promoting development in affected areas. Efforts continue to restore peace and stability across Chhattisgarh.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Muslim Side In Gyanvapi Mosque, Demands Reply Within 2 Weeks

Filed under

chattisgarh encounter Maoist sukma encounter
Advertisement

Also Read

Melbourne: Holly Bowles Dies After Suspected Methanol Poisoning; Second Teen Death In Laos

Melbourne: Holly Bowles Dies After Suspected Methanol Poisoning; Second Teen Death In Laos

‘Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested’: Lalu Yadav

‘Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested’: Lalu Yadav

Chinese Man Commutes Weekly Between China And Australia Just To Be With His Girlfriend

Chinese Man Commutes Weekly Between China And Australia Just To Be With His Girlfriend

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Spell Dismantles Australia; Wasim Akram Declares Him ‘World’s Best Bowler’

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Spell Dismantles Australia; Wasim Akram Declares Him ‘World’s Best...

TheLiverDoc, Who Slammed Samantha, Now Takes A Dig At Navjot Singh Sidhu: Stop Behaving Like A Health Illiterate

TheLiverDoc, Who Slammed Samantha, Now Takes A Dig At Navjot Singh Sidhu: Stop Behaving Like...

Entertainment

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Release And How to Access It On Your Desktop? Everything Answered

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Release And How to Access It On Your Desktop? Everything

Leonardo DiCaprio Had THIS To Say When He Reunited With Titanic Co-Star Kate Winslet

Leonardo DiCaprio Had THIS To Say When He Reunited With Titanic Co-Star Kate Winslet

From Using Bee Venom To Vampire Facial, Here’s A List Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wildest Beauty Adventures

From Using Bee Venom To Vampire Facial, Here’s A List Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wildest Beauty

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Mumbai: From Pre-Booking To Ticket Prices, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Mumbai: From Pre-Booking To Ticket Prices, Here’s Everything You Need

Who Is Manuel Anido Cuesta? Ane De Armas Spotted Packing A PDA With Stepson Of Cuban President

Who Is Manuel Anido Cuesta? Ane De Armas Spotted Packing A PDA With Stepson Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox