Chattisgarh: 10 Maoists Killed In Sukma Encounter

At least 10 Maoists were killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in the dense forests of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

The joint operation, conducted by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), took place in the Korajuguda, Nagaram, Dantewada, and Bhandarpadar regions of Bastar.

The Security forces launched an anti-Naxalite operation targeting Maoists from the Konta and Kistaram area committees, based on specific intelligence inputs.

Weapons, including AK-47 and INSAS rifles, as well as explosives, were recovered. The identities of the deceased Maoists are yet to be confirmed, and a search operation is still underway, according to police officials.

This encounter comes less than a week after five Maoists were killed during an operation in the Abujhmarh forests. The latest killings bring the Maoist death toll in 2024 to 207, highlighting the intensified crackdown on insurgency in the state.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss progress in eradicating Naxalism. The CM reported that nearly 700 Maoists have surrendered this year, moving the state closer to the government’s goal of eliminating Naxalism by 2026.

The state government and security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to uprooting Maoist violence while promoting development in affected areas. Efforts continue to restore peace and stability across Chhattisgarh.



