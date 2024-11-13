Home
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Chennai: Oncologist Stabbed by Patient’s Son Amid Cancer Treatment Crisis

Dr. Balaji Jagannath, an oncology specialist, was critically injured after being stabbed at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) in Chennai

Dr. Balaji Jagannath, an oncology specialist, was critically injured after being stabbed at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) in Guindy, Chennai, on Wednesday. The attack reportedly came at the hands of Vignesh, a 26-year-old relative of a cancer patient, sparking protests and concerns among medical professionals over safety conditions and staffing shortages in government hospitals.

According to police, Vignesh, accompanied by three friends, entered the hospital around 10:30 a.m. to visit his mother, who is undergoing cancer treatment at KCSSH. The group confronted Dr. Jagannath, accusing him of negligence regarding the patient’s deteriorating condition. The dispute escalated, with Vignesh allegedly pulling a kitchen knife and attacking the doctor. Dr. Jagannath sustained severe injuries to his neck, head, and upper body. Swift action from hospital staff and bystanders led to the attacker’s apprehension, while the doctor was rushed to the ICU, where he remains in critical condition.

Immediate Response from Authorities

The incident has prompted immediate responses from both government officials and healthcare advocates. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin described the attack as “shocking” and assured that “necessary treatment” would be provided to the injured doctor. He has also ordered a comprehensive investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident, pledging that the government will work to ensure the safety of medical professionals in public health facilities. “The selfless work of our government doctors is immeasurable, and it is our duty to ensure their safety during this work,” the Chief Minister stated, promising future measures to prevent similar occurrences.

Medical Community Demands Action Amid Staffing Shortages

Doctors and healthcare associations are calling for urgent measures to address systemic issues affecting state-run hospitals. According to the Service and PG Doctors Association, the stabbing incident underscores a critical need for more staff and better security in government hospitals. Currently, approximately 30% of the sanctioned doctor positions in Tamil Nadu remain vacant, with around 5,000 out of 18,000 positions unfilled as of October 2024. This shortage is expected to worsen, as nearly 1,000 doctors are anticipated to leave for postgraduate studies between December 2024 and February 2025.

The association condemned the attack, labeling it an “unprecedented assault,” and announced a temporary strike at KCSSH, halting all non-emergency services to protest unsafe working conditions and insufficient staff levels. A senior doctor from a government hospital in Chennai, speaking anonymously to The Indian Express, pointed to understaffing as a significant factor leading to patient frustration and aggression. “Patients and bystanders who come here are already in distress. The workload makes doctors helpless, failing a system that is supposed to be informed and coordinated. If the government appoints an adequate number of doctors, things will improve significantly,” the doctor commented.

The attack has sparked a call for sweeping changes, with many doctors advocating for stricter security protocols and better staffing to manage patient demand. According to KCSSH staff, Dr. Jagannath underwent surgery following the assault, while all major government hospitals in Chennai, including KCSSH, are currently guarded by private security internally and patrolled by police externally. “The government should not ignore the strain placed on healthcare facilities and medical professionals in the state as the demand for medical services outpaces available resources,” a doctor at KCSSH emphasized.

Senior Doctors Speak Out on Social Media

In the aftermath of the attack, senior medical professionals took to social media to express their frustration with the government’s handling of healthcare administration. Dr. Sai Lakshmikanth Bharathi, a government doctor in Chennai, shared a pointed message on social media, criticizing what he called “bureaucratic interference” in the healthcare sector. He described the current health department as “crumbling” under unrealistic demands and called for reforms to improve efficiency and patient care.

“Revive the health department. Relieve us from the clutches of useless IAS officers who are pushing privatisation relentlessly,” Dr. Bharathi wrote, urging the government to implement a referral system to streamline patient care. “Every GMC OPD (outpatient) sees a minimum of 200 patients on average. With the existing manpower shortage, it’s highly impossible to give 100% care to all the patients. Either increase the manpower or restrict OP numbers according to the number of doctors available,” he added. Dr. Bharathi also tagged the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in his post, underscoring the urgency for government intervention.

Government Promises Investigation and New Hiring Plans

Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the incident, vowing to prevent similar occurrences and promising a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian refuted allegations of a doctor shortage, dismissing them as “false news spread by certain groups.” He added that the health department is set to fill 3,505 doctor vacancies by February and plans to recruit 1,271 nurses within the coming week.

