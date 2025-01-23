Chhattisgarh Court Sentences Five Men To Death For Gang-Rape And Murder Of 16-Year-Old Girl

Chhattisgarh court sentences five men to death for the gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl and the killings of her family members. The crime, which occurred in 2021, shocked the local community and led to widespread protests.

A court in Chhattisgarh has sentenced five men to death for the gang-rape and brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl, as well as the killings of two of her family members. The Fast Track Special Court in Korba district described the crime as “extremely depraved, disgusting, bestial, and cowardly,” saying the act had shaken the collective conscience of society.

The five convicted men – Santram Manjhwar, Abdul Jabbar, Anil Kumar Sarthi, Pardeshi Ram, and Anand Ram Panika – were found guilty of multiple crimes, including murder (section 302), gang rape (section 376(2)(G)), and violation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The sixth accused, Umashanakar Yadav, was sentenced to life imprisonment due to medical reasons, as it was determined that a prior surgery had affected his ability to participate in the crime.

The brutal crime occurred on January 29, 2021, when the victim and her family were traveling home after being offered a lift by Manjhwar, who was the victim’s father’s employer. Upon reaching Korai village, the men stopped to consume alcohol, before taking the trio to a secluded hill near Gadhuproda. There, the girl was gang-raped in front of her father before being bludgeoned with stones. The attackers then left her injured in the forest, where she later died from her injuries.

In addition to the girl, the accused also killed the victim’s father, aged 55-60, and her three-and-a-half-year-old sister. The bodies were discarded in the forest. Police discovered the crime after the victim’s family reported the missing persons, leading to the arrest of the six men on February 2, 2021.

The investigation revealed that Manjhwar had been pressuring the 16-year-old girl to marry him, which was met with resistance from her family. In retaliation, Manjhwar and his accomplices carried out the brutal attack. Special public prosecutor Sunil Kumar Mishra remarked that the crime was particularly cruel and highlighted the lack of remorse shown by the accused.

This case has sparked outrage across India, with protests calling for justice and demanding stricter punishments for such crimes. The court emphasized the necessity of the death sentence for the severity of the crime, underscoring the need for public justice in such extreme cases. The judgment has provided some closure for the victim’s family and highlighted the broader issues surrounding crime against marginalized communities.

The death sentences are subject to confirmation by the Chhattisgarh High Court, and the accused have the right to appeal. However, the court stated that there is no possibility of rehabilitation for the five men sentenced to death, asserting that they posed a significant threat to society.

