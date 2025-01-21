Communal Disharmony Case: SC Protects Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi

Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection to Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, shielding him from any coercive action in connection with charges of promoting communal disharmony. These charges stem from a video he posted on his social media.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to the state of Gujarat and other parties, responding to Pratapgarhi’s challenge against the Gujarat High Court’s decision to reject his plea for quashing the FIR.

At the start of the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Pratapgarhi, expressed concern over the swift action taken by the lower courts, stating, “What have we come to? The court has to say something. The order was passed on the first day itself even without notice.” Justice Oka responded, “We heard the poem also. Issue short notice. Returnable on February 10. No step shall be taken in pursuance to the FIR registered.”

The case stems from an FIR filed on January 3, 2025, by the Jamnagar police, accusing Pratapgarhi of inciting enmity between groups based on religion and race, making statements harmful to national integration, and insulting religious sentiments, among other charges.

The FIR was triggered after Pratapgarhi posted a 46-second video clip on his X handle on December 29, featuring a poem titled “ae khoon ke pyase baat suno…” as background music.

A Jamnagar resident filed the complaint, claiming that the video, particularly the song, was provocative and damaging to national integrity, as well as offensive to religious groups.

In response, Pratapgarhi approached the Gujarat High Court, seeking to have the FIR quashed. He argued that the poem, far from inciting violence, conveyed a message of love.

However, the High Court, on January 17, 2025, refused to quash the FIR, stating that further investigation was necessary. The court also noted that Pratapgarhi had not fully cooperated with the investigation process.

Before the High Court, the Congress MP emphasized that “reading of the song-poem, it is a message of love and non-violence.” Despite the High Court’s decision, the Supreme Court’s interim order provides Pratapgarhi with temporary relief from any immediate legal action, with a return date set for February 10, 2025.

