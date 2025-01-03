Congress Nominates Alka Lamba For Kalkaji Seat In Delhi Assembly Polls

The Congress has announced All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba as its candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the Kalkaji constituency.

The Congress has announced All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba as its candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the Kalkaji constituency. Lamba will face off against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in what promises to be a high-stakes battle.

The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Ms. @LambaAlka as Congress candidate to contest the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from 51 – Kalkaji constituency. pic.twitter.com/GcNwTjtwvG — Congress (@INCIndia) January 3, 2025

Official Announcement

In a press release, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) confirmed Lamba’s candidature, stating, “The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Alka Lamba as Congress candidate to contest the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from 51 – Kalkaji constituency.”

Kalkaji: A Key Constituency

Kalkaji is a prominent legislative assembly constituency in the southern region of New Delhi, known for its diverse voter base. As one of the 70 constituencies in the National Capital Territory, it has been a focal point of electoral battles involving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress (INC).

The constituency has seen intense political rivalry in recent years, with AAP establishing a stronghold, while Congress and BJP continue to vie for influence. With Alka Lamba in the fray, the Congress hopes to rejuvenate its presence in the region.

Lamba’s Political Journey

Alka Lamba, a seasoned politician, began her career with the Congress before joining AAP in 2013. She later returned to the Congress in 2019, citing ideological differences with AAP. Known for her advocacy on women’s issues, Lamba has been a vocal critic of the current Delhi government and is expected to bring her extensive experience to the campaign trail.

The Face-Off

The Kalkaji constituency will witness a significant clash between Alka Lamba and Atishi, both prominent women leaders with substantial political influence. Atishi, a key figure in AAP, has earned recognition for her contributions to education reforms in Delhi. The contest is expected to spotlight contrasting political narratives, making Kalkaji a constituency to watch closely in the upcoming elections.

With the Congress banking on Alka Lamba to reclaim its standing in Delhi politics, and AAP aiming to solidify its dominance, the Kalkaji race is shaping up to be a fierce electoral showdown.

