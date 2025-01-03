Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Congress Nominates Alka Lamba For Kalkaji Seat In Delhi Assembly Polls

The Congress has announced All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba as its candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the Kalkaji constituency.

Congress Nominates Alka Lamba For Kalkaji Seat In Delhi Assembly Polls

The Congress has announced All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba as its candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the Kalkaji constituency. Lamba will face off against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in what promises to be a high-stakes battle.

Official Announcement

In a press release, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) confirmed Lamba’s candidature, stating, “The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Alka Lamba as Congress candidate to contest the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from 51 – Kalkaji constituency.”

Kalkaji: A Key Constituency

Kalkaji is a prominent legislative assembly constituency in the southern region of New Delhi, known for its diverse voter base. As one of the 70 constituencies in the National Capital Territory, it has been a focal point of electoral battles involving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress (INC).

The constituency has seen intense political rivalry in recent years, with AAP establishing a stronghold, while Congress and BJP continue to vie for influence. With Alka Lamba in the fray, the Congress hopes to rejuvenate its presence in the region.

Lamba’s Political Journey

Alka Lamba, a seasoned politician, began her career with the Congress before joining AAP in 2013. She later returned to the Congress in 2019, citing ideological differences with AAP. Known for her advocacy on women’s issues, Lamba has been a vocal critic of the current Delhi government and is expected to bring her extensive experience to the campaign trail.

The Face-Off

The Kalkaji constituency will witness a significant clash between Alka Lamba and Atishi, both prominent women leaders with substantial political influence. Atishi, a key figure in AAP, has earned recognition for her contributions to education reforms in Delhi. The contest is expected to spotlight contrasting political narratives, making Kalkaji a constituency to watch closely in the upcoming elections.

With the Congress banking on Alka Lamba to reclaim its standing in Delhi politics, and AAP aiming to solidify its dominance, the Kalkaji race is shaping up to be a fierce electoral showdown.

Also Read: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For 2 DU Campus, Targets Arvind Kejriwal

Filed under

Alka Lamba Delhi Election Kalkaji

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Implements GRAP 3 As Air Quality Worsens, Strict Restrictions On Vehicles And Construction

Delhi Implements GRAP 3 As Air Quality Worsens, Strict Restrictions On Vehicles And Construction

We Will Not Interfere When There Is A Grey Area: Delhi HC On CAT 2024 Results

We Will Not Interfere When There Is A Grey Area: Delhi HC On CAT 2024...

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: How To Vote Without A Voter ID Card—Know The Steps!

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: How To Vote Without A Voter ID Card—Know The Steps!

Should We Be Concerned? India Health Body Chief Responds To HMPV Reports From China

Should We Be Concerned? India Health Body Chief Responds To HMPV Reports From China

Who Is The US Army Veteran Behind The New Orleans Terror Attack?

Who Is The US Army Veteran Behind The New Orleans Terror Attack?

Entertainment

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox