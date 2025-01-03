Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For 2 DU Campus, Targets Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated key urban redevelopment projects and laid the foundation for significant educational initiatives in Delhi on Friday.

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For 2 DU Campus, Targets Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated key urban redevelopment projects and laid the foundation for significant educational initiatives in Delhi on Friday. Among the inaugurated projects were the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar, GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, and the CBSE Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka. The foundation stone for Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, was also laid during the event.

Focus on Housing and Slum Rehabilitation

The Prime Minister visited newly constructed flats at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project. These 1,675 flats aim to provide better living conditions for residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters. PM Modi personally handed over the keys to several beneficiaries and interacted with families from economically weaker sections, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring proper housing for every Indian.

Nostalgic Address in Ashok Vihar

While addressing a public gathering at Ashok Vihar’s Ramlila Ground, PM Modi shared his personal connection to the area. “Ashok Vihar holds many memories for me. During the struggle against Indira Gandhi’s dictatorship, it served as a haven for those of us in the underground movement,” he said. Highlighting his dedication to housing development, he remarked, “Modi never built a home for himself but has built more than four crore houses for the poor.”

Education Infrastructure on the Rise

PM Modi also underscored Delhi’s growing reputation as a hub for education. He announced the development of transformative projects worth over ₹600 crore to enhance academic infrastructure. These include cutting-edge academic blocks at the Eastern Campus in Surajmal Vihar and the Western Campus in Dwarka. Additionally, Veer Savarkar College, set to feature state-of-the-art facilities, will be constructed in Roshanpura, Najafgarh.

Sharp Criticism of Delhi Governance

In his speech, PM Modi took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its governance in Delhi. He criticized their handling of critical issues, including education and the Yamuna river’s cleanliness. “For 10 years, Delhi has suffered under this ‘aapda’ (disaster). The tanker mafia has thrived while basic issues remain unresolved,” he stated. PM Modi also pointed out the underutilization of central funds allocated for education in Delhi. PM Modi highlighted India’s growing prominence on the global stage, saying, “India has become a symbol of political and economic stability. By 2025, we aim to establish India as one of the biggest manufacturing centers in the world.”

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister called the day “important” for Delhi’s development. He wrote, “Today, we take another step toward boosting the ‘Ease of Living’ for Delhi’s citizens through housing and infrastructure projects. We also aim to strengthen the academic landscape to provide world-class education.”

Also Read: Farmers Criticize Diljit Dosanjh for Meeting PM Modi ‘Why Not Sambhu Border?’

 

Filed under

Modi in Delhi PM Modi lays foundation stone

Advertisement

Also Read

‘India Never Accepted Illegal Chinese Occupation’: MEA Stands Firm On Ladakh

‘India Never Accepted Illegal Chinese Occupation’: MEA Stands Firm On Ladakh

What Is Tularemia? US Sees Surge In Rare Rabit Fever Cases

What Is Tularemia? US Sees Surge In Rare Rabit Fever Cases

Sambhal Violence Case: Allahabad HC Stays Arrest Of SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq

Sambhal Violence Case: Allahabad HC Stays Arrest Of SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq

Five Key Global Elections to Watch in 2025: What’s at Stake for These Nations

Five Key Global Elections to Watch in 2025: What’s at Stake for These Nations

Delhi-Based Agent Nabbed At Airport By Delhi Police For Forging Documents To Travel Illegally Abroad

Delhi-Based Agent Nabbed At Airport By Delhi Police For Forging Documents To Travel Illegally Abroad

Entertainment

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox