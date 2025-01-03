PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For 2 DU Campus, Targets Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated key urban redevelopment projects and laid the foundation for significant educational initiatives in Delhi on Friday. Among the inaugurated projects were the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar, GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, and the CBSE Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka. The foundation stone for Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, was also laid during the event.

Focus on Housing and Slum Rehabilitation

The Prime Minister visited newly constructed flats at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project. These 1,675 flats aim to provide better living conditions for residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters. PM Modi personally handed over the keys to several beneficiaries and interacted with families from economically weaker sections, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring proper housing for every Indian.

Delhi has made a mark as a hub for education, drawing students from all over India. During today’s programme, will lay the foundation stone for three transformative projects worth over Rs. 600 crore. These initiatives aim to strengthen the academic infrastructure and provide… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2025

Nostalgic Address in Ashok Vihar

While addressing a public gathering at Ashok Vihar’s Ramlila Ground, PM Modi shared his personal connection to the area. “Ashok Vihar holds many memories for me. During the struggle against Indira Gandhi’s dictatorship, it served as a haven for those of us in the underground movement,” he said. Highlighting his dedication to housing development, he remarked, “Modi never built a home for himself but has built more than four crore houses for the poor.”

VIDEO | Delhi: PM Modi (@narendramodi) interacts with EWS families ahead of inaugurating 1,675 newly constructed flats at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Tv5tfQ73kt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 3, 2025

Education Infrastructure on the Rise

PM Modi also underscored Delhi’s growing reputation as a hub for education. He announced the development of transformative projects worth over ₹600 crore to enhance academic infrastructure. These include cutting-edge academic blocks at the Eastern Campus in Surajmal Vihar and the Western Campus in Dwarka. Additionally, Veer Savarkar College, set to feature state-of-the-art facilities, will be constructed in Roshanpura, Najafgarh.

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates two urban redevelopment projects – the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, CBSE’s Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka PM Modi also lays the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar… pic.twitter.com/gyydATTrOw — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2025

Sharp Criticism of Delhi Governance

In his speech, PM Modi took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its governance in Delhi. He criticized their handling of critical issues, including education and the Yamuna river’s cleanliness. “For 10 years, Delhi has suffered under this ‘aapda’ (disaster). The tanker mafia has thrived while basic issues remain unresolved,” he stated. PM Modi also pointed out the underutilization of central funds allocated for education in Delhi. PM Modi highlighted India’s growing prominence on the global stage, saying, “India has become a symbol of political and economic stability. By 2025, we aim to establish India as one of the biggest manufacturing centers in the world.”

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister called the day “important” for Delhi’s development. He wrote, “Today, we take another step toward boosting the ‘Ease of Living’ for Delhi’s citizens through housing and infrastructure projects. We also aim to strengthen the academic landscape to provide world-class education.”

