Friday, January 3, 2025
Farmers Criticize Diljit Dosanjh for Meeting PM Modi ‘Why Not Sambhu Border?’

 Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year's Day has sparked significant backlash from farmers who had previously found support in his advocacy for their cause.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year’s Day has sparked significant backlash from farmers who had previously found support in his advocacy for their cause. While Diljit has praised the meeting as a “fantastic start” to the New Year, his shift in stance has left many questioning his commitment to the farmers’ movement, which he vocally supported in 2020.

Meeting with Prime Minister Modi

Diljit Dosanjh met PM Modi on January 1, 2025, in New Delhi, where the prime minister lauded Diljit’s journey from humble beginnings to global stardom. Modi expressed admiration for Diljit’s rise to fame, calling it inspiring for many, especially coming from a small village in India.

Diljit, in return, shared his admiration for PM Modi, praising his personal journey and the importance of his family. “The position of Prime Minister is great, but behind it, there is a mother, a son, and a human being,” he said, reflecting on Modi’s background and the human side of leadership.

However, the meeting has not been well received by farmer leaders and supporters. Since 2020, Diljit had been a vocal advocate for the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border, urging the government to listen to their demands and support their cause. His actions during the protest, including social media posts supporting farmers, earned him widespread praise from the community.

Now, with his meeting with PM Modi, farmers are expressing doubts about his intentions. One farmer leader at the border questioned, “If Diljit truly cared about farmers, he would have come and joined us in solidarity with Dallewal Ji at Sambhu Border.” The leader continued, saying that Diljit’s meeting with the prime minister raised questions about his commitment to the cause.

Diljit’s Support for Farmers in 2020

In 2020, Diljit Dosanjh was one of the most prominent celebrities to extend his support for the farmers’ movement. He posted on social media urging the government to address the demands of farmers, advocating for their cause and shedding light on their grievances.

His support included posts like: “25 September. We all will stand with the farmer community. Every single person of all age groups from Punjab is standing with the farmers.” He also expressed concern over issues like the eradication of the Punjabi language from government languages in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Farmers’ Ongoing Struggle

The farmers’ protest has not ended, with leaders like Jagjit Singh Dallewal continuing to demand a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Dallewal, who is currently on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border, is gaining the support of thousands of farmers in the region. Despite the Punjab government’s attempts to intervene and provide medical help, Dallewal has refused to end his protest until his demands are met.

The Supreme Court has recently intervened, instructing the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal’s health and hospitalize him if needed.

Diljit Dosanjh’s meeting with PM Modi has sparked controversy, with farmers questioning his sincerity regarding their cause. Despite his earlier support for the farmers, the singer’s actions now stand in stark contrast to his past stance, leaving many to wonder if his shift in allegiance will have lasting effects on his public image. As the farmers’ struggle continues, it remains to be seen how this development will impact both the movement and Diljit’s connection with his supporters.

