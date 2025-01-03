Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
A Significant Day for Delhi : PM Narendra Modi to Launch Key Projects Today

Ahead of the inauguration of several development projects in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of the day for the capital’s growth. The projects to be inaugurated are set to significantly improve the ‘Ease of Living’ for Delhi residents.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a range of development works in Delhi. One of the most significant developments includes the inauguration of 1,675 newly constructed flats for residents of JJ clusters in Ashok Vihar. These flats are aimed at providing better living conditions for those currently residing in informal settlements.

Other notable projects include the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar, the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, and the Integrated Office Complex of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at Dwarka.

Veer Savarkar College and DU Campus Projects

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three major educational infrastructure projects at Delhi University (DU), worth ₹600 crore. These projects include the establishment of the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar, the Western Campus at Dwarka, and Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh. These state-of-the-art facilities are expected to create new opportunities for higher education in Delhi.

The naming of the upcoming college after Veer Savarkar has sparked controversy between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress. The Congress has strongly opposed the decision, accusing the BJP of glorifying a figure who had submitted mercy petitions to the British during India’s colonial period. In contrast, the BJP has defended the decision, claiming that Congress now identifies itself by “insulting great people.”

In light of PM Modi’s inauguration events, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory with specific restrictions across key areas, particularly near Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, and Najafgarh. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

These projects mark a significant step in enhancing infrastructure and creating new opportunities for the people of Delhi. However, the controversy over the naming of Veer Savarkar College indicates the ongoing political tensions between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, particularly over the legacy of historical figures.

Read More : Dense Fog Disrupts Air And Rail Traffic In Delhi, Air Quality Worsens

Filed under

Delhi Key Projects PM Modi

